DJ Marshmello Looks Small on Top of His $350,000 Velociraptor 6x6

DJ Marshmello is one of the biggest car fanatics in the music business, and he likes everything custom. The last time we talked about him, about a year ago, a custom G550 4x4 Squared had just entered his possession.
But as an obvious fan of lifted vehicles, we're not surprised he opted for the latest and greatest six-wheel-drive monster. We are, of course, talking about the Hennessey Velociraptor. With a big price tag and a personality to match, this custom American-made truck is rapidly becoming the must-have celebrity accessory.

We find it amusing that John Hennessey started out by squeezing out every drop of performance out of a Mitsubishi 3000GT but is now squeezing out the big bucks out of celebrities with deep pockets. It's not like the $350,000 modified F-150 is as fast as it can be, but it sure as heck makes you look cool. Just ask Post Malone; he has one too.

Why does it cost so much? Because it doesn't come like this from the factory. Hennessey starts out with a "normal" Ford Raptor, cuts it and stretches the chassis to make room for another axle. The Fox suspension is then upgraded with some bigger off-road tires and wheels, while the cosmetics are enhanced by the LED lights and custom bumpers.

The tuner also messes around under the hood, squeezing out 600 horsepower and 622 lb-ft of torque from the familiar 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost. So even though this thing weighs as much as a mobile home, it still hauls butt to 60mph, getting there in 4.2 seconds.

On top of all that, Marshmello wanted a military green wrap with custom graphics and a bunch of other accessories added at RBD LA. Check out all the crazy stunts they did with it and how the beast was put together in the video below.

