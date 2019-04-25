DJ Marshmello Looks Small on Top of His $350,000 Velociraptor 6x6

But as an obvious fan of lifted vehicles, we're not surprised he opted for the latest and greatest six-wheel-drive monster. We are, of course, talking about the Hennessey Velociraptor. With a big price tag and a personality to match, this custom American-made truck is rapidly becoming the must-have celebrity accessory.We find it amusing that John Hennessey started out by squeezing out every drop of performance out of a Mitsubishi 3000GT but is now squeezing out the big bucks out of celebrities with deep pockets. It's not like the $350,000 modified F-150 is, but it sure as heck makes you look cool. Just ask Post Malone; he has one too.Why does it cost so much? Because it doesn't come like this from the factory. Hennessey starts out with a "normal" Ford Raptor, cuts it and stretches the chassis to make room for another axle. The Fox suspension is then upgraded with some bigger off-road tires and wheels, while the cosmetics are enhanced by the LED lights and custom bumpers.The tuner also messes around under the hood, squeezing out 600 horsepower and 622 lb-ft of torque from the familiar 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost. So even though this thing weighs as much as a mobile home, it still hauls butt to 60mph, getting there in 4.2 seconds.On top of all that, Marshmello wanted a military green wrap with custom graphics and a bunch of other accessories added at RBD LA. Check out all the crazy stunts they did with it and how the beast was put together in the video below.