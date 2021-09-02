2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak and Prodrive Hunter Cars Coming to Dirt 5

Codemasters continues to release new content for Dirt 5, so if you’ve bought the game, you’re in for a treat. Of course, nothing comes for free, but this time around you won’t have to pay too much for what’s added.
Dubbed Wild Spirit Pack, the new Dirt 5 DLC includes two new cars, 25 bespoke career events, two new Career sponsors with unique rewards (Alpinestars and VP Racing Fuels), as well as personalization items such as bespoke liveries, stickers, lanyards and custom livery editor options.
This pack is available for free to those who own Dirt 5 Amplified Edition and Year One Upgrade / Edition. It can also be purchased separately for $8 / €8.
The two cars included in the DLC are the hotly anticipated 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak and the Prodrive Hunter. The former features innovative 4x4 and differential systems, boxy chassis and huge tyres that promise to create an unforgettable look without having to customize it with liveries and patterns.
On the other hand, the Prodrive Hunter is a production version of the Prodrive BRX, which has competed across Dakar and other events in 2021, with drivers including Sebastian Loeb. This car is powered by Ford’s 3.5-litre twin turbo V6 engine, producing around 500bhp, so it probably has that’s needed to dominate DIRT 5’s global off-road events.
The Wild Spirits Content Pack also brings 25 new bespoke Career events, which include chances to race the two new cars, multi-class races, dynamic weather events, and other interesting experiences.
Along with the paid DLC, Codemasters released a free update that adds two new routes: Ait Ojana and Tinghir. Additionally, the update includes five more real-world liveries for five cars: MINI Cooper SX1, Armada Engineering Unlimited Truck, Volkswagen Beetle Rallycross, Porsche Macan T1 Rally Raid, and Renault Megane R.S RX.
Finally, two more weather conditions for Playgrounds – fog and sandstorm, are now available for Dirt 5 players, along with several gameplay and difficulty tweaks.
