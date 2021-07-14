Bentley Continental GT Ice Race Car Coming to DIRT 5 Video Game This Month

Codemasters is prepping a new content drop for DIRT 5 on July 20 and the Bentley Continental GT Ice Race Car will be part of the package. Users will also get to choose between three new Bentley livery options, including the GT Ice Race Livery, the Art Livery and a Toblerone livery. 7 photos



“I cannot wait to get my hands on the Dirt 5 Super Size content pack and experience the thrill of drifting the Continental GT Ice Racer in all the different environments,” said Bentley Motorsport engineer, Chris Senn. The different environments he’s referring to include some unique new terrain, from New York to Nepal.



The Super Size Content Pack is the third paid content pack for DIRT 5. Year 1 and Amplified Edition players will have access to the car as part of their entitlement, while players with the Standard Edition can purchase the pack separately in order to add the Continental GT Ice Racer to their virtual collection.



The pack will feature a lineup of three additional iconic race cars, 27 new bespoke Career events, new circuits, various Playgrounds, plus some new Achievements and Trophies. The 27 bespoke events will each be centered around these new vehicles.



