All-New Renault Megane EV Rendered Based on Concept Design and Spy Images

Here’s what you need to know about the Renault Megane if you’re still unfamiliar with the European model. The nameplate was introduced back in 1995, offering buyers lots of practicality in an overall compact package. You could choose between multiple variants, from a four-door sedan to a five-door hatchback, a five-door wagon, plus two-door coupe and convertible models.
Fast forward to 2021, and we’ve already been through a total of four different generations of the Megane, with newer models sticking exclusively to more conventional body styles.
In terms of numbers, this has been a very successful car, giving the VW Golf and Ford Focus a genuine run for their money across every single market available to the French brand. However, the future looks very different, and everybody is pushing to develop fully electric cars for the masses.
Renault introduced us to the Megane eVision Concept last year in October, which later this year will arrive across Europe as a fully electric five-door hatchback styled somewhat like a crossover. We’ve seen spy shots that depict more ground clearance than you get in a Golf, so it’s definitely an interesting road to take as far as styling. Then again, the all-new Megane EV will stop being a VW Golf rival, becoming an ID.3 combatant once it goes into production.
Now, it won’t look exactly like the Megane eVision Concept, but we don’t expect major changes either. This render, courtesy of Kolesa, paints a good picture. The headlights are more traditional (while keeping the angular graphics), the mirrors aren’t cameras anymore, and the rear gets a more conventional bumper.
It’s a slightly less aggressive design, which is always to be expected when a car morphs from a concept into a final product. The fully electric Megane will ride on Renault’s modular CMF-EV platform, shared with the Nissan Ariya, and could come with multiple battery capacities. We also expect it to have fast charging capabilities while offering a range of around 280 miles (450 km), which is what we saw with the concept.
In terms of numbers, this has been a very successful car, giving the VW Golf and Ford Focus a genuine run for their money across every single market available to the French brand. However, the future looks very different, and everybody is pushing to develop fully electric cars for the masses.
Renault introduced us to the Megane eVision Concept last year in October, which later this year will arrive across Europe as a fully electric five-door hatchback styled somewhat like a crossover. We’ve seen spy shots that depict more ground clearance than you get in a Golf, so it’s definitely an interesting road to take as far as styling. Then again, the all-new Megane EV will stop being a VW Golf rival, becoming an ID.3 combatant once it goes into production.
Now, it won’t look exactly like the Megane eVision Concept, but we don’t expect major changes either. This render, courtesy of Kolesa, paints a good picture. The headlights are more traditional (while keeping the angular graphics), the mirrors aren’t cameras anymore, and the rear gets a more conventional bumper.
It’s a slightly less aggressive design, which is always to be expected when a car morphs from a concept into a final product. The fully electric Megane will ride on Renault’s modular CMF-EV platform, shared with the Nissan Ariya, and could come with multiple battery capacities. We also expect it to have fast charging capabilities while offering a range of around 280 miles (450 km), which is what we saw with the concept.