2021 Ford Bronco "Shelby GT500" Rendered, Out For Jeep Wrangler 392 Blood

The 2021 Ford Bronco has set the Internet on fire thanks to its maker coming up with a complete and extremely polished effort, from the model range (Bronco Sport subcompact crossover included) to brand-building aspects such as the Bronco Nation forum or the merch released on Amazon. However, the world wide web is always greedy, so it shouldn't surprise you that we're here to discuss a rendering that portrays the offroader with Mustang Shelby GT500 power.
"Do we want a Bronco with a supercharged V8? Yes, we want it all and we want it now!" the image seems to tell us.
Digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who came up with the virtual build just a few hours after the official release of the 2021 Bronco, removed the hood of the SUV and shoehorned the Predator 5.2-liter V8 of the range-topping 'Stang in there - isn't that supercharger sitting atop of the motor a beauty?How about such a machine coming to the real world?
We can't discuss this matter without thinking of the S550-generation GT500-animated classic Bronco that sits in Jay Leno's collection. Interestingly, while the Mustang mates the unit to a dual-clutch tranny, skipping the manual option, this build features a five-speed manual.
Note that the Blue Oval doesn't offer the Predator V8 as a crate engine, but an exception was made in this case, with the powerplant displaying a one-out-of-one plaque.
Now, even if the V8 would fit in the 2021 Bronco, which, by the way, was launched with a 2.3-liter turbo-four and a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, others steps would be required to see such a model entering production.
For instance, the Jeep Wrangler, which is the closest rival of the Bronco, was recently showcased with the 6.4-liter HEMI animating Dodge models, as well as the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but only as a concept. Initial reports on the official release talked about front end packaging-related pedestrian crash safety concerns preventing the V8 Wrangler from reaching production.
However, subsequent reports contradict this, which seems natural, since Chrysler likes to stick a V8 in pretty much everything these days (yaay!) and this would be an area where the Wrangler tops its competition.
So, wouldn't it be sweet to see the new Bronco getting V8 muscle further down the road? If Ford doesn't do it, aftermarket developers probably will.
