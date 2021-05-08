2021 Ford Bronco Official Technical Specifications Finally Revealed

More on this:

1 21K-Mile 1966 Ford Mustang Sitting for Years Is Fully Loaded, Engine Turns Over

2 1977 Ford Mustang ProStreet Is an All Out Street Monster, Barely Been Driven

3 1976 Ford Gran Torino Featured in "Starsky & Hutch" Is Up for Sale

4 First-Year Ford Mustang Hides a Rare Surprise Under the Hood, Runs Like New

5 1-of-107 Lead Foot Gray 2018 Ford Shelby GT350R Stealthily Comes Out to Play