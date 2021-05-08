2021 Ford Bronco Official Technical Specifications Finally Revealed

Shown as a pre-production prototype to dealers in March 2019, then revealed in July 2020, the all-new Bronco has been confirmed to developed more power than originally advertised. What’s more, the Blue Oval has finally published the newcomer’s technical specifications in full.
First and foremost, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo develops 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm) of torque with premium fuel as per the SAE J1349 standard. Opt for 87-octane gasoline, and those figures drop to 275 horsepower and 315 pound-feet (427 Nm). In the case of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost six-cylinder engine, the twin-turbocharged V6 cranks out 330 or 315 horsies and 415 or 410 pound-feet (563 or 556 Nm) of torque.
While on the subject of engines, it’s also worth highlighting that we’re dealing with direct injection for the 2.3 and port/direct injection for the 2.7 variant. The four-pot further differs from the six-cylinder in terms of engine block material, as in cast aluminum alloy versus compacted graphite iron.
The Bronco Nation has learned from the Blue Oval the final crawl ratios for every configuration available. In the case of the seven-speed manual with a crawler gear, you’re looking at 79.91:1 for standard 4x4 and 94.75:1 for the advanced 4x4 system. Customers who prefer the 10-speed automatic will have to settle for slightly less aggressive ratios of 57.19:1 and 67.80:1.
Moving on to suspension components, Dana supplies both axles regardless of configuration. Lesser variants make do with AdvanTEK M190 independent front suspension and a Dana 44 AdvanTEK M220 solid rear axle while off-road variants level up to the M210 with a Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locker and an M220 with the exact same electronic locker as featured up front.
Suspension travel has been confirmed too at 202 and 249 millimeters for the Bronco Base and 222 and 259 millimeters for the Bronco Badlands. Fuel capacity, meanwhile, comes in two flavors: 16.9 gallons and 20.8 gallons.
Finally, the base curb weight for the two-door Base with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and seven-speed manual is 4,286 pounds (1,944 kilograms). At the other end of the spectrum, the four-door Badlands with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost and auto is the heaviest of the lot at 5,117.2 pounds (2,321 kilograms).
