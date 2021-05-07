1-of-107 Lead Foot Gray 2018 Ford Shelby GT350R Stealthily Comes Out to Play

The Shelby GT350 has been a member of the Ford Mustang family ever since the original came out way back in the 1960s and even today stands for the second-best incarnation one can snatch off the factory floor. But the Blue Oval also wants exclusivity, so from time to time places the nameplate on hiatus.
That’s exactly the case at the moment with the GT350, as the third generation has run its due course between the 2015 and 2020 model years and is currently no more. Naturally, this means that examples produced during the period might now become valuable collectibles.
We have no idea if that’s the case with the 2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R unit seen here ready to cross the auction block during Dana Mecum’s 34th Original Spring Classic Indy (Indiana State Fairgrounds, May 14-22) because the hammer hasn’t fallen yet.
But no worries, because the company does provide an estimate of $70k to $90k, which actually doesn’t provide any clue towards settling the mystery since the MSRP for the 2020MY stood at $72,135, according to Edmunds. Well, it remains to be seen if the auction company was conservative or not.
As far as we’re concerned, we’ve seen too many bids go wild to be surprised anymore, especially since the exclusivity factor is already present. Even better, this 2018 GT350R is just one of only 107 examples produced in this stealthy Lead Foot Gray configuration, according to the consigner.
There’s also a crimson-accented Ebony interior to go along with the rest of the traditional credentials for the series. Those would include the 5.2-liter “Voodoo” flat plane crankshaft V8 sporting 526 feisty ponies, 175 mph (282 kph) top speed, as well as all the sophisticated tuning for maximizing its track potential.
One small detail may nag a potential buyer, though. Usually, Mecum is very straightforward with the mileage registered on the odometers of the cars it sells, but very conspicuously this time around there’s no mention for this car belonging to the Paul DeAngelo Collection.
We have no idea if that’s the case with the 2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R unit seen here ready to cross the auction block during Dana Mecum’s 34th Original Spring Classic Indy (Indiana State Fairgrounds, May 14-22) because the hammer hasn’t fallen yet.
But no worries, because the company does provide an estimate of $70k to $90k, which actually doesn’t provide any clue towards settling the mystery since the MSRP for the 2020MY stood at $72,135, according to Edmunds. Well, it remains to be seen if the auction company was conservative or not.
As far as we’re concerned, we’ve seen too many bids go wild to be surprised anymore, especially since the exclusivity factor is already present. Even better, this 2018 GT350R is just one of only 107 examples produced in this stealthy Lead Foot Gray configuration, according to the consigner.
There’s also a crimson-accented Ebony interior to go along with the rest of the traditional credentials for the series. Those would include the 5.2-liter “Voodoo” flat plane crankshaft V8 sporting 526 feisty ponies, 175 mph (282 kph) top speed, as well as all the sophisticated tuning for maximizing its track potential.
One small detail may nag a potential buyer, though. Usually, Mecum is very straightforward with the mileage registered on the odometers of the cars it sells, but very conspicuously this time around there’s no mention for this car belonging to the Paul DeAngelo Collection.