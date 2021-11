2021 Ford Bronco ECU Tuning Box Kit Improves 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 With 54 HP

ECU

Based in Arizona, the peeps at Vivid Racing have launched antuning box kit for the six-cylinder lump that offers 54 more horsepower and 100 more pound-feet (136 Nm) of torque over stock at the crankshaft. When it comes to wheel numbers, make that 45 and 83 more for 284 WHP and 450 WTQ (610 Nm) compared to 239 WHP and 367 WTQ (498 Nm) stock.Manufactured in Germany, the plug-and-play upgrade promises no detection by the dealership when removed and up to seven different maps for easy programming. The VR Tuned ECU Tuning Box Kit V2 for the 2.7-liter Bronco is rocking OEM-style connectors that don’t require wire splicing or cutting, a weatherproof case, and a bypass plug to run as it were stock.Tested on 93- and 98-octane gasoline, the Vivid Racing control unit cannot eliminate CELs stemming from the modification of emissions control devices such as cats. Under federal law, you can’t remove a functioning catalytic converter unless it’s no longer working properly. The replacement catalytic converter should always meet the state and federal requirements.There’s another catch that must be highlighted. According to the waiver posted on Vivid Racing’s website, the tuning box kit “is for racing competition only, not legal for use in highway or street vehicles or other non-racing competition off-road vehicles.” Very sad trumpet noises indeed…If you still intend to use the VR Tuned ECU Tuning Box Kit V2 for the 2.7-liter Bronco despite the aforementioned vehicle compliance waiver, now’s the right moment to get it because it’s priced at $750 with free shipping.