1968 Dodge Charger R/T Flexes Big Cam 426 Hemi, Sounds Brutal

Introduced in 1966, the Dodge Charger debuted with the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 under the hood. Mopar's intentions with the big Charger were quite obvious from day one, but Dodge took things up a notch in 1968. That's when it rolled out the high-performance R/T package. 7 photos



More than 50 years later and the late 1960s Charger is as desirable as classic muscle cars get. Examples fitted with the Hemi are quite rare, so they command big bucks when they show up on the auction block. If you know your Mopars then you already know these Hemi-powered classics are powerful and sound rather mean. But as cool as the



This 1968 Charger R/T with a big cam Hemi is proof that Chrysler's legendary V8 can be even meaner, especially when it comes to exhaust notes. I don't know the specifics of the upgrade, but we're probably hearing a Hemi with a performance cam upgrade, which not only adds more horsepower but also changes the way the engine sounds. I'm pretty sure this Charger had a muffler upgrade too. And well in excess of 500 horsepower.



What I do know for a fact is that it sounds meaner than the average 426 Hemi while idling and downright vicious when the gas pedal moves closer to the floor. As the owner of the car puts it when he gets out, this



Check out the video below to find out for yourself. And be sure to crank up the volume, it's the only way to enjoy the burble of a 426 Hemi.



