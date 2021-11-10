Wide-Body Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Could Probably Bench Press Your Entire Garage

If you stand in front of the mirror late at night in pitch-black darkness and say ‘muscle car’ three times, then this crazy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will appear. That’s what the legend says anyway, and we wouldn’t mind at all, but there is one big problem.
What is it? Funny you should ask, because the car does not really exist outside the virtual realm. That’s right, these are nothing more than digital illustrations, shared on Behance by John Rendering, which have tapped into the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1’s naughty side.
Normally, wide body kits do not do justice to most designs, but in this case, it fits the bowtie's model like a glove. The ultra-wide arches are joined together on each side by the huge side skirts, and feature vents in front of the rear wheels. The bumpers follow the muscular theme, and so does the hood, with that massive bulge. The side mirrors became more angular, and if you look at the back, then you will also see a ducktail spoiler.
Rounding off the design are the wide wheels, with Rotiform center caps, shod in sticky tires on all four corners. And since even a small leaf would be a big obstacle for this Camaro ZL1, due to the slammed body, then an adjustable air suspension would need to be on deck too. We would top it off with a massive power boost, because it already looks like it would eat supercars for breakfast.
These renderings may be based on the older iteration Camaro, but you can reach out to your local Chevy dealer and get the new one from $64,195, before destination fees. Should you do so, then you will enjoy 650 hp produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. The naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint is dispatched in 3.6 seconds, and it’s a 10-second car down the quarter mile.
