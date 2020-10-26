2021 Fiat Tipo Lineup Gets Refreshed, Tipo Cross Revealed With FWD

Known as the Egea in Turkey and also marketed as the Dodge Neon, the Tipo wasn’t received well and it didn’t age well either. Fiat hopes that the 2021 model year will turn things around for the better with a redesigned exterior and an improved interior, but that’s not all. For the first time ever, the Tipo is also available as a faux crossover.
Tipo Cross is how the Italians call it, and as you can tell from the photo gallery supplied by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, we’re dealing with a taller vehicle. “Almost 7 centimeters taller than the five-door hatchback,” that is, and the exterior makeover also includes a bull bar-inspired front bumper that doesn’t look particularly attractive.
FCA has also spruced things up with more prominent side skirts, roof bars, a skid plate, and larger wheels that appear to be more suitable for on-road driving rather than off-road adventures. Oh, and as expected, the Tipo Cross didn’t get all-wheel drive.
The rest of the lineup – consisting of the five-door hatch, sedan, and station wagon – has also been improved for the 2021 model year with full-LED headlights, a cooler front grille and bumper, as well as the all-new Fiat logo stylized in bold letters like Ram. Coincidence or not, the American truck brand is a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler.
Opening the driver’s door and entering the car, the analog instrument panel from yesterday makes way for a 7.0-inch TFT digital cluster and “a more ergonomic steering wheel." The air con controls have been updated too, now featuring chrome and black inserts.
Priced from 13,900 euros in Italy and scheduled to arrive at dealers in November, the mid-cycle update also happens to be safer than any Tipo before it. The list of drive-assist features includes the likes of Intelligent Speed Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Control, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Adaptive High Beams.
Uconnect 5 infotainment with Android and a 10.25-inch touchscreen is available as well, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
As far as engine options are concerned, Fiat is much obliged to sell you a FireFly Turbo with 1.0 liter of displacement and three cylinders. It tops 100 PS and 190 Nm, and as opposed to the free-breathing 1.4 of the pre-facelift model, it’s a welcomed addition to the lineup and pretty clean too thanks to 121 grams of CO2 per kilometer. Fiat will continue to offer Multijet turbo diesels, and the two versions available are rated at 95 and 130 ponies.
FCA has also spruced things up with more prominent side skirts, roof bars, a skid plate, and larger wheels that appear to be more suitable for on-road driving rather than off-road adventures. Oh, and as expected, the Tipo Cross didn’t get all-wheel drive.
The rest of the lineup – consisting of the five-door hatch, sedan, and station wagon – has also been improved for the 2021 model year with full-LED headlights, a cooler front grille and bumper, as well as the all-new Fiat logo stylized in bold letters like Ram. Coincidence or not, the American truck brand is a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler.
Opening the driver’s door and entering the car, the analog instrument panel from yesterday makes way for a 7.0-inch TFT digital cluster and “a more ergonomic steering wheel." The air con controls have been updated too, now featuring chrome and black inserts.
Priced from 13,900 euros in Italy and scheduled to arrive at dealers in November, the mid-cycle update also happens to be safer than any Tipo before it. The list of drive-assist features includes the likes of Intelligent Speed Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Control, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Adaptive High Beams.
Uconnect 5 infotainment with Android and a 10.25-inch touchscreen is available as well, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
As far as engine options are concerned, Fiat is much obliged to sell you a FireFly Turbo with 1.0 liter of displacement and three cylinders. It tops 100 PS and 190 Nm, and as opposed to the free-breathing 1.4 of the pre-facelift model, it’s a welcomed addition to the lineup and pretty clean too thanks to 121 grams of CO2 per kilometer. Fiat will continue to offer Multijet turbo diesels, and the two versions available are rated at 95 and 130 ponies.