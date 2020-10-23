2021 Fiat Panda Lineup Welcomes New Sport Model

Unity-One is a Jaguar Concept Made for Smashing Dreams in the Supercar World

A staple of the Fiat range for 40 years and counting, the Panda enters the 2021 model year with a host of improvements. And as ever, the entry-level Life soldiers on with lots of standard equipment for little money. 13 photos



Level up to the Panda City Life and you get a few more goodies like the 15-inch alloy wheels, black elements for the exterior, an insert in the side skirts, fog lights, Uconnect infotainment, and two-tone grey seats. The Panda Wild 4x4 adds all-wheel drive, a locking rear differential, and skid plates at 16,295 pounds sterling. 4WD models are downgraded to 0.9 liters but the small turbocharger of the TwinAir engine levels up the output to 85 ponies. Not much, but then again, it’s a light car.



Joining the lineup for the first time ever, the Panda Sport is “instantly recognizable” thanks to red brake calipers, darkened rear windows, body-color door handles and mirrors, as well as the titanium-colored dashboard. Customers can up the ante with options such as matte grey paintwork and a gloss-black finish for the roof.



At the very top of the spectrum, the City Cross and Cross 4x4 give the Panda a more robust appearance without undermining the car’s playful character. Automatic climate control is standard for both of them, along with LED daytime running lights and eco-friendly and recycled materials. The adventure-oriented Panda Cross 4x4, for example, is gifted with a dashboard made from processed wood waste.



On a related note, Fiat will launch the all-new Panda in 2022 with styling cues from the Centoventi concept from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Just like the 500 with the 500e, the more practical sibling is also set to go electric.

