2020 Volkswagen Touareg Gets Top of the Range V8 TDI, Starts at €89,825

At 421 ps, the V8 TDI engine fitted on the new Touareg makes the model the most powerful diesel SUV available in Germany. Reason enough for the Germans to ask €89,825 for one.
On Tuesday, Volkswagen opened the order books for the new model promising 900 Nm of torque to go with the 421 ps troop and a wealth of features to make it a desirable car on the European market.

Available with a maximum trailer weight of 3.5 tons, the top of the range Touareg can sprint from a standstill in 4.9 seconds and keeps traction at high levels regardless of terrain thanks to the use of the 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive system.

The standard equipment fitted on the car includes 19-inch Tirano alloy wheel rims, automatic headlight control, leather seats and four-corner air suspension, among others.

For the interior, Volkswagen created two design packages, Elegance and Atmosphere. The former’s main trait is the use of metal elements and matching colors where ever possible, while the latter is based on the deployment of wood and natural tones.

The carmaker’s R-Line equipment options are also available for the Touareg V8 TDI.

The price mentioned earlier is only the starting point for the model, as a long list of optional equipment can bring the tally closer to the 100,000 euro mark.

Volkswagen’s Night Vision system that uses a thermal imaging camera to detect life signs on the road, partly assisted steering with lane departure warning and all-wheel steering are just a few of the extras customers can add to the list.

The Touareg nameplate has lost a lot of its appeal in time. At its peak, in the time immediately following its launch (2004 and 2005), the car sold over 40,000 units per year, only to get lost in an avalanche of other VW-branded SUVs.

Now, the Touareg barely sells, on average, 20,000 cars in Europe per year, according to Car Sales Base.
