autoevolution

2020 SsangYong Tivoli Gets Subtle Facelift

21 May 2019, 14:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Following the all-new Korando in Geneva, SsangYong decided to refresh the Tivoli in South Korea. The entry-level crossover features a different front fascia with a redesigned grille, LEDs galore for the triple-stacked fog lamps, and a larger air intake at the bottom center of the front bumper.
10 photos
2020 SsangYong Tivoli2020 SsangYong Tivoli2020 SsangYong Tivoli2020 SsangYong Tivoli2020 SsangYong Tivoli2020 SsangYong Tivoli2020 SsangYong Tivoli2020 SsangYong Tivoli2020 SsangYong Tivoli
At the rear, the taillights are noticeably different from the pre-facelift but not by much. The bumper and liftgate have been changed as well, including the “hump” and recess above the license plate. The steering wheel might come as familiar, but elsewhere in the cabin, SsangYong utilized better plastic for the switchgear, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Even the dashboard has been redesigned, and considering the price point of the Tivoli, it’s hard not to take SsangYong into consideration as an alternative to the Dacia Duster and Suzuki Vitara. Under the skin, the biggest news is the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder that promises “powerful performance.”

SsangYong didn’t go into detail about the new engine, but fret not. A turbo diesel will continue to be offered in Europe and the United Kingdom. Pricing in South Korea will start at 16,680,000 won for front-wheel drive and the manual transmission, translating to €12,520 at the current exchange rate.

Pre-orders are now accepted, and everyone who makes a 100,000 won (€75) deposit until June 4th will be treated to a Tivoli t-shirt. Of course, the 2020 SsangYong Tivoli will be offered in Australia and New Zealand as well.

As far as sales are concerned, the ambitious automaker managed a record 143,309 units in 2018. No fewer than 109,140 vehicles were sold in South Korea and 34,169 outside of the domestic market. Over in Europe, SsangYong couldn’t do better than 14,767 vehicles in 2018 of which the Tivoli accounted for 6,182 examples of the breed.

Not long now, SsangYong will enter the EV segment with a handful of models. At the present moment, the South Koreans are working around the clock with know-how from Mahindra to electrify the Korando.
2020 SsangYong Tivoli facelift SsangYong Tivoli crossover SsangYong
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
SSANGYONG models:
SSANGYONG KorandoSSANGYONG Korando Medium SUVSSANGYONG KorandoSSANGYONG Korando Medium SUVSSANGYONG RextonSSANGYONG Rexton Large SUVSSANGYONG MussoSSANGYONG Musso Large SUVSSANGYONG Tivoli XLVSSANGYONG Tivoli XLV CrossoverAll SSANGYONG models  
 
 