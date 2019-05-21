2020 SsangYong Tivoli Gets Subtle Facelift

Following the all-new Korando in Geneva, SsangYong decided to refresh the Tivoli in South Korea. The entry-level crossover features a different front fascia with a redesigned grille, LEDs galore for the triple-stacked fog lamps, and a larger air intake at the bottom center of the front bumper.
At the rear, the taillights are noticeably different from the pre-facelift but not by much. The bumper and liftgate have been changed as well, including the “hump” and recess above the license plate. The steering wheel might come as familiar, but elsewhere in the cabin, SsangYong utilized better plastic for the switchgear, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
Even the dashboard has been redesigned, and considering the price point of the Tivoli, it’s hard not to take SsangYong into consideration as an alternative to the Dacia Duster and Suzuki Vitara. Under the skin, the biggest news is the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder that promises “powerful performance.”
SsangYong didn’t go into detail about the new engine, but fret not. A turbo diesel will continue to be offered in Europe and the United Kingdom. Pricing in South Korea will start at 16,680,000 won for front-wheel drive and the manual transmission, translating to €12,520 at the current exchange rate.
Pre-orders are now accepted, and everyone who makes a 100,000 won (€75) deposit until June 4th will be treated to a Tivoli t-shirt. Of course, the 2020 SsangYong Tivoli will be offered in Australia and New Zealand as well.
As far as sales are concerned, the ambitious automaker managed a record 143,309 units in 2018. No fewer than 109,140 vehicles were sold in South Korea and 34,169 outside of the domestic market. Over in Europe, SsangYong couldn’t do better than 14,767 vehicles in 2018 of which the Tivoli accounted for 6,182 examples of the breed.
Not long now, SsangYong will enter the EV segment with a handful of models. At the present moment, the South Koreans are working around the clock with know-how from Mahindra to electrify the Korando.
