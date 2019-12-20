2 2020 Volkswagen Golf VIII Door Opens During Crash Test, Still Gets 5 Stars

1 Doha, First Capital to Use Fleet of Autonomous VW ID. Buzz for Public Transport

More on this:

2020 Volkswagen Caddy Previewed by Sporty Design Sketches

Introduced in 1980, the Caddy immediately turned out to be a commercial hit for Volkswagen’s CV division. The light commercial van and leisure activity vehicle was redesigned from the ground up in 2003, adopting the fifth-generation Golf platform, engines, and transmissions. 37 photos MQB and Golf Mk. 8 standards. Since 2003, two facelifts were performed towards the end of 2010 and in 2015. There’s even a Caddy Alltrack for families and a barn-style option for the rear doors in the case of the panel van, which goes to show how adaptable this fellow is.



Looking forward to 2020, the Volkswagen Group prepares to roll out the fourth and newest generation of the Caddy with great pomp and circumstances. The first two teasers come in the guise of design sketches with ID. Influences and a little Golf Mk. 8 here and there. The side mirror – mounted on the A-pillars – are downright futuristic for a



“Delivery” lettering on the rearmost quarters of the vehicle make no mistake about the work-ready character of the vehicle in the design sketches, though we’re not so sure about the oversized alloys wrapped in low-profile performance tires. The squared-off rear window, on the other hand, is a practical solution meant to maximize cargo volume. As for the dotted pattern on the front bumper, that’s the indicator that an electric powertrain option might be in the works.



Volkswagen claim that “no screw has been left untouched,” meaning that Wolfsburg intends to dominate the segment with the all-new Caddy. The press release even highlights something about being “the benchmark in its class,” yet that claim doesn’t speak as loud as the customers’ wishes and demand.



Even if Volkswagen chooses the ID. family for their small electric van, the Caddy will be certainly treated to a fair bit of electrification. Remember the redesigned Golf? You can get 48-volt mild hybrids and a plug-in hybrid option in addition to the usual culprits from the TDI family of turbo diesels. Wolfsburg kept updating the Typ 2K as it’s internally designated, but the platform remains a bit of an antique byand Golf Mk. 8 standards. Since 2003, two facelifts were performed towards the end of 2010 and in 2015. There’s even a Caddy Alltrack for families and a barn-style option for the rear doors in the case of the panel van, which goes to show how adaptable this fellow is.Looking forward to 2020, the Volkswagen Group prepares to roll out the fourth and newest generation of the Caddy with great pomp and circumstances. The first two teasers come in the guise of design sketches with ID. Influences and a little Golf Mk. 8 here and there. The side mirror – mounted on the A-pillars – are downright futuristic for a commercial vehicle at the price point of the Caddy.“Delivery” lettering on the rearmost quarters of the vehicle make no mistake about the work-ready character of the vehicle in the design sketches, though we’re not so sure about the oversized alloys wrapped in low-profile performance tires. The squared-off rear window, on the other hand, is a practical solution meant to maximize cargo volume. As for the dotted pattern on the front bumper, that’s the indicator that an electric powertrain option might be in the works.Volkswagen claim that “no screw has been left untouched,” meaning that Wolfsburg intends to dominate the segment with the all-new Caddy. The press release even highlights something about being “the benchmark in its class,” yet that claim doesn’t speak as loud as the customers’ wishes and demand.Even if Volkswagen chooses the ID. family for their small electric van, the Caddy will be certainly treated to a fair bit of electrification. Remember the redesigned Golf? You can get 48-volt mild hybrids and a plug-in hybrid option in addition to the usual culprits from thefamily of turbo diesels.

load press release