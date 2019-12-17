Singer Ellie Goulding Saves YouTube Star Getting T-Boned by Royal Mail Truck

Sometimes, heroes wear skirts. And have a driver and the courtesy to stop and check on a fellow driver, who’s just been through the most traumatic experience of his life.
A strange incident occurred on the A40 dual carriageway near Perivale, North-West London, UK, involving two stars and a hapless driver of a Royal Mail truck. One of the stars is singer Ellie Goulding, she of the “Love Me Like You Do” and “Starry Eyes” fame. The other is a contributor to the YouTube channel Car Throttle, Jack Joy.
The third person involved in this incident is not famous, but what is is probably out of a job soon: a truck driver for the Royal Mail. He was driving down the A40 and failed to look when he changed lanes, T-boning a Volkswagen GTI and “snow plowing” it for several yards before he was made aware of what was happening.
You can see a video of the incident in the tweet at the bottom of the page.
Reports in the British media say that other drivers were blasting their horns at the truck driver all along, but he didn’t pay any notice. When he did stop, they rushed at him to shout abuse, while one woman (Goulding) went to the Volkswagen driver to check if he was alright. For that reason, Goulding is being hailed as a hero, though she didn’t technically save anyone.
Speaking to the BBC, the star says she was shocked to see the other drivers whipping out their phones to film the scene instead of thinking to help.
“I can't believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking the other driver was okay,” she says.
She was also shocked to see other drivers going about their way as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened: a truck had driven with another car stuck on it for quite a distance, and they were as casual as ever.
“I think people were desperate to get to work. All these people were just driving on,” Goulding explains. “We just drove up right next to it [the lorry] to be like ‘Mate, you've got a car on you!’”
Goulding was in her car with a driver, and according to reports, they were the only 2 people at the scene to inquire after the VW driver. Speaking of whom, he wasn’t injured.
An investigation is underway and, as of the time of writing, no arrests have been made.
