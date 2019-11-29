autoevolution

2021 VW Caddy Is Bringing MQB Hybrid Tech, Has Audi RS6-Like Headlights

We love small vans, be they designed for passengers or carrying stuff. They retain so much of a brand's core, unlike the larger load luggers, and the upcoming 2021 VW Caddy is no exception.
Our spies in Scandinavia have sent us these photos of the new Caddy model, which is probably arriving next year. Other than the aftermarket wheels, it looks ready for production and should be slotted into the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Developing a van is not like a normal car, reliability and ease of use take priority over the size of the infotainment or the novelty of the design. Often, older platforms are re-engineered to look fresh, though the 2021 Caddy should still have plenty to offer.

It's more advanced technology package will allow Volkswagen to state that this is an MQB platform car, even though some smaller components could date back to the Golf 6 era.

Styling and engines, plus the badge, make the Caddy popular, so we'll focus on those in our story. First of all, the new face features some geometric headlights, which are different from the rest of the VW family, even the upcoming T7 Transporter. They're kind of similar to the RS6, which in turn borrows them from the A7.

The rest of the vehicle is still quite square, designed to maximize carrying capacity over curb appeal. But slap some Golf R bumpers on this baby and she'll look interesting.

Based on what we've seen so far, the 2.0 TDI is going to be the main engine, offering 90, 116 or 150 horsepower and paired to an optional DSG. Some of these configurations could have a mild-hybrid system added. Your other option could be a 1.0 or a 1.4 TSI with the same eco technology that's on the Golf 8, maybe even an EV, since legislation is pushing everybody down that path. The e-Golf's 35.8 kWh battery seems like the best bet here.
