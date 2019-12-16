Volkswagen Polo 6N With Porsche Infusion Is Fully Electric

EV

Europe's custom car scene doesn't like the Polo as much as the Golf, but it's certainly not being ignored. However, most projects focus on the 6R and 9N, the two generations that came before this one. Also known as the 3rd-gen, the Polo 6N is the first truly modern Polo but is not particularly interesting to look at, like te Golf 3.Built between 1994 and 2002, the 6N doesn't have noteworthy design features or groundbreaking engines. Most of them were sold with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder. Despite being electric, this "concept" was inspired by the GTI, which featured a 120 hp 1.6-liter at the time.As the name suggests, the Polo edrive concept is fully electric. It turned up to this year's Essen Motor Show next to a Porsche wall box, so we think that means it's got a battery form a Cayenne or Panamera plug-in model.Porsche is written all over the custom parts fitted to the hatchback. You've got Porsche brakes over Porsche wheels, Porsche mirrors, a Porsche steering wheel and so much more. In place of the engine, the little hatchback has a front trunk with a Porsche X-brace. While the lower bumper gives off 918 Spyder vibes, everything else is reminiscent of Singer's 993.Futuristic LED headlight blocks make this look just like the modernizedconversions of our cyberpunk dreams. Meanwhile, the custom taillights push themselves out of the body using custom hydraulics.From what we understand, the Polo eDrive is based on a 1999 Polo Match. It was put together by a team of enthusiasts as a tribute to their friend Laurent Maman, who died at the wheel of his beloved Polo GTI in 2004, this being an electric evolution of his project. Every car enthusiast should have friends like that.