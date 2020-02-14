2020 Tirranna AMG Edition Is a Rocket on Water, Capable of 80mph

autoevolution
As part of the annual Miami Boat Show “tradition,” Cigarette Racing and Mercedes-AMG have released their latest collaboration. The 2020 Tirranna AMG Edition is a stunning speedboat built for speed and ultimate comfort, a true beauty in all respects.

Teased ahead of the Miami Boat Show with a single render that hinted some sort of tie-in with the G-Class, the official unveiling of new racing boat comes to confirm some rumors that same render generated. Yes, it is inspired by the G-Class, yes, it is a center console, and yes, it is based on the Tirrranna, which Cigarette Racing released last year to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“Tirranna AMG Edition is the ultimate ascendancy over the conventional, the mundane, the uninspired – it champions singularity in all aspects of life and represents boundless possibility,” Cigarette Racing says.

Tirranna AMG Edition is a speed demon, but one that doesn’t sacrifice comfort and luxury in an attempt to reach near-record speeds on water. It’s stylish and elegant, with as much attention going to interior design as to exterior finishes and performance features. It also costs $3 million to buy, so it’s impressive on that account as well.

For the AMG Edition, the 59-foot Tirranna center console has been fitted with an impressive six of the latest 450-hp supercharged Mercury Racing 450R V8 outboards, for a total of 2,700 horsepower. That’s enough to take the 40,000-pound boat to a top speed of 80 mph on flat water, though Cigarette says cruising at 70 mph is also “nice and comfortable.”

Though with a considerable dry weight, performance is optimized through the use of advanced construction techniques and materials. Carbon fiber is used in the superstructure, the hardtop and the hull stringers, while the transom is made from carbon fiber.

The hardtop is designed to provide a low center of gravity, without any sort of compromise on the overall aesthetics. It features frameless clear-laminated glass windscreeen with a wiper and electrically actuated sun shade, as well as integrated flood lights, boarding handrails and full-spectrum ambient lighting.

At speeds of up to 80 mph, you would think that the ride would be, at least to some extent, bumpy, but this isn’t the case with the Tirranna AMG. The Seakeeper 9 giro stabilizer keeps it level even at the highest of speeds. To boot, it’s surprisingly silent even when going at full throttle, Robb Report notes after taking it out for a spin at the Miami boating event.

The boat and the car that inspired it (the Mercedes-AMG G 63, in this particular instance) share similar exteriors, with black metallic paint and gold accents. For the first time since the two companies started working together, the two also share common features inside, like the hand-stitched upholstery in macchiato beige Italian leather with dark blue inserts.

Operating it is surprisingly easy, as well. The console center features Garmin Multi-function displays, ensuring that “you are always a touch of a button away from all the vitals of your legend,” as Cigarette Racing says. “Simplistic controls allow one to sequentially start all four engines with the push of a button.” Entertainment is provided through a 29-speaker, 5,200-watt stereo developed with JL Audio Marine, Robb Report adds.

Tirranna AMG seems massive on water and is just spacious inside, with seating for up to 30 guests. The open bow has seating and loungers for up to 12, the open back deck has space for another 10, while the console comes with individual seating for 8 more guests. Below deck is a settee that converts into a queen bed, a shower and plenty of storage space, and some utilities like fridge and microwave.

Thanks to its 1,000-gallon fuel tank, the Tirranna AMG Edition comes with a range of approximately 600 miles.

“Without a doubt this is the most exciting, most technically-advanced AMG Cigarette we’ve developed,” Skip Braver, CEO of Cigarette Racing Team, tells Robb Report. “A 59-foot, 40,000-pound boat that can do 80 mph is pretty amazing. A buyer for this boat is likely to be a family guy who likes enjoying life with friends and family, and will use it more like a day boat for heading to lunch, or hanging on the hook at the sandbar.”

And, of course, a family guy with $3 million to spare.
