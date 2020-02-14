2020 Tirranna AMG Edition Is a Rocket on Water, Capable of 80mph

Teased ahead of the Miami Boat Show with a single render that hinted some sort of tie-in with the G-Class, the official unveiling of new racing boat comes to confirm some rumors that same render generated. Yes, it is inspired by the G-Class, yes, it is a center console, and yes, it is based on the Tirrranna, which Cigarette Racing released last year to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
“Tirranna AMG Edition is the ultimate ascendancy over the conventional, the mundane, the uninspired – it champions singularity in all aspects of life and represents boundless possibility,” Cigarette Racing says.
Tirranna AMG Edition is a speed demon, but one that doesn’t sacrifice comfort and luxury in an attempt to reach near-record speeds on water. It’s stylish and elegant, with as much attention going to interior design as to exterior finishes and performance features. It also costs $3 million to buy, so it’s impressive on that account as well.
Though with a considerable dry weight, performance is optimized through the use of advanced construction techniques and materials. Carbon fiber is used in the superstructure, the hardtop and the hull stringers, while the transom is made from carbon fiber.
The hardtop is designed to provide a low center of gravity, without any sort of compromise on the overall aesthetics. It features frameless clear-laminated glass windscreeen with a wiper and electrically actuated sun shade, as well as integrated flood lights, boarding handrails and full-spectrum ambient lighting.
At speeds of up to 80 mph, you would think that the ride would be, at least to some extent, bumpy, but this isn’t the case with the Tirranna AMG. The Seakeeper 9 giro stabilizer keeps it level even at the highest of speeds. To boot, it’s surprisingly silent even when going at full throttle, Robb Report notes after taking it out for a spin at the Miami boating event.
The boat and the car that inspired it (the Mercedes-AMG G 63, in this particular instance) share similar exteriors, with black metallic paint and gold accents. For the first time since the two companies started working together, the two also share common features inside, like the hand-stitched upholstery in macchiato beige Italian leather with dark blue inserts.
Tirranna AMG seems massive on water and is just spacious inside, with seating for up to 30 guests. The open bow has seating and loungers for up to 12, the open back deck has space for another 10, while the console comes with individual seating for 8 more guests. Below deck is a settee that converts into a queen bed, a shower and plenty of storage space, and some utilities like fridge and microwave.
Thanks to its 1,000-gallon fuel tank, the Tirranna AMG Edition comes with a range of approximately 600 miles.
And, of course, a family guy with $3 million to spare.
