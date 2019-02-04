2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Looks Classy in Real-World Photo

Customer deliveries for the 2020 Porsche 911 are just around the corner and now that the carmaker has also introduced the 992 Cabriolet, we can admire the open-air machine in the real world.

Before the 992, the width of the rear hips separated the "4" models from those that didn't come in AWD form. However, with the eight-generation Neunelfers, all derivatives get the widebody take. As such, we have to rely on the badge adorning the posterior of this example to find out it is a Carrera S.



Then there's the red roof, which, in our book, makes this black example of the Zuffenhausen machine look even classier.



The first part of this year will also see the German automotive producer introducing the base Carreras, Cabriolet included. Even so, we're more curious about a rumored Cabriolet derivative.



It's been speculated that the 992 generation will see the company delivering the GT3 in Cabrio for the first time. Until now, the GT Division considered the drawbacks of the open-air model, such as the lower torsional rigidity and increased weight, meant such a body style wasn't fit for its badge.



