2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Looks Classy in Real-World Photo

4 Feb 2019, 13:12 UTC ·
by
Customer deliveries for the 2020 Porsche 911 are just around the corner and now that the carmaker has also introduced the 992 Cabriolet, we can admire the open-air machine in the real world.
For instance, the image we have here showcases the 2020 Neunelfer Cabrio in a parking lot. We're looking at a rich spec, as, for instance, the vehicle comes with banana-colored calipers. This, of course, signals the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).

Before the 992, the width of the rear hips separated the "4" models from those that didn't come in AWD form. However, with the eight-generation Neunelfers, all derivatives get the widebody take. As such, we have to rely on the badge adorning the posterior of this example to find out it is a Carrera S.

Then there's the red roof, which, in our book, makes this black example of the Zuffenhausen machine look even classier.

The first part of this year will also see the German automotive producer introducing the base Carreras, Cabriolet included. Even so, we're more curious about a rumored Cabriolet derivative.

It's been speculated that the 992 generation will see the company delivering the GT3 in Cabrio for the first time. Until now, the GT Division considered the drawbacks of the open-air model, such as the lower torsional rigidity and increased weight, meant such a body style wasn't fit for its badge.

However, the 991.2 911 Speedster, whose debut is imminent, proves that Porsche is now okay with mixing the GT3 base and the cloth top of the special edition. As such, this is a hint towards the said GT3 Cabriolet.

Meanwhile, we're waiting for the fixed-roof 992 GT3 to complete its development. And with production-spec prototypes showing up in traffic (here's an example we discussed earlier today), the debut of the track special could even take place this year.


 

