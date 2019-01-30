autoevolution

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted On The Road, Ready For Debut

30 Jan 2019, 18:26 UTC ·
Ah, the 991.2 Porsche 911. There are so many ways to remember this iteration of the Neunelfer once the 992 fully takes over. And one of the sweetest is to think of the swansongs.
By now, the racing part of the 991.2 lineup has already received such a gift and we're referring to the new 935. Based on the GT2 RS, this dips into the Zuffenhausen gene pool for its looks and has Porschephiles jumping for joy.

However, the street-legal 991.2 swansong has yet to arive. Nevertheless, its introduction should take place within the coming months, as we're talking about the Porsche 911 Speedster.

The sculpture-roof model has been spied since last year and with the prototypes now showing up on the road without any form of camouflage, it's clear that the debut of the vehicle is just around the corner.

While the 997-generation Porsche 911 saw the Speedster being built on the GTS, the newcomer uses the GT3 as a starting point. Of course, this means we'll get to enjoy a brilliant naturally aspirated flat-six motor, which might develop even more than the 500 ponies it offers on the GT3.

The only downside of the newcomer is its limited availability - as the company announced when introducing the second concept previewing the car, only 1948 examples will be brought to the world. The number is a nod to the fact that the first Porsche, the 356/01 was introduced to the road in 1948.

Then again, the GT3 starting point of the Speedster has even deeper implications. For instance, this could mean the Germans are preparing to create a 911 GT3 Cabriolet for the 992 (meanwhile, here's a prototype for the Coupe).

So far, the GT Division has steered clear of mixing the said badges, as the Cabrio wasn't deemed hardcore enough for the role. Nevertheless, this might all change, allowing us to enjoy a forbidden fruit many fans have been craving over the years.


 

