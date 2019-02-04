Restored Porsche Carrera GT Shines in Oak Green Metallic

350 hours of manually sanding and recoating the carbon fiber components, plus countless others for the disassembly and reassembly of a spectacular car: this is the tally of one of Porsche’s most exciting projects shown so far this year: a restored Carrera GT.

One of the GTs sold there got a second chance at stardom this year, after its owner, an unnamed car collector, talked Porsche Classic into taking it apart and reassembling it to its former glory. And this is the result.



Porsche says a lot of work went into checking that every part in the car is in working order, and refurbishing those elements that were not with the goal of giving the car’s owner a “complete, custom reconstruction of the vehicle.”



Porsche does not say whether technical improvements of some sort were made to the 612 ps monster, but does point out this Carrera GT is like no other of its kind out there.



First, there’s the use of an Oak Green Metallic paint, a color that despite being decades old, has never been used in the range. Then, there are the purpose-built five-spoke magnesium wheels, inspired by BBS motorsport ones, painted in gold. And last, but not least, there’s the restoration of all carbon fiber parts.



The car as we see it here was shown at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta this weekend to a closed group of people, including the car’s owner.



