2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Looks Better Yet Familiar

20 Mar 2019, 16:35 UTC ·
Sporting the MBUX infotainment system and 10.25-inch display from the A-Class, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is better than the pre-facelift both inside and out. As far as the exterior is concerned, the diamond-block grille and LED headlamps are more or less shared with the GLC.
Redesigned taillights and dual-tipped exhaust are also featured, together with a more aggressive diffuser at the rear, chrome on the uppermost part of the taillights, and black cladding on the wheel arches. Over in Europe, the MBUX starts with a 7.0-inch touchscreen. Of course, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also available.

Magma Grey upholstery in leather or MB-Tex is another highlight of the cabin, which oozes luxury through every pore when equipped to the brim. Powertrain options? The U.S. gets the 2.0-liter turbo as standard with 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, representing a 14-horsepower gain compared to the pre-facelift.

Turning our attention back to Europe, customers of the GLC Coupe are treated to the 200 d 4Matic with 163 PS and 360 Nm of torque, 220 d 4Matic with 194 Ps and 400 Nm, and 300 d 4Matic with 245 PS and 500 Nm. 48-volt hybrid assistance, nine instead of seven gears for the automatic transmission, and EQ Boost plug-in hybrids are also featured.

Premiering in April 2019 at the New York Auto Show, the GLC Coupe can reduce the risk of potential collisions with Active Brake Assist. The system has been developed to brake the crossover if the driver fails to see oncoming traffic, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg as far as safety and driver-assisting features are concerned.

The three-pointed star hasn’t announced pricing for the 2020 model year, but there’s no denying Mercedes-Benz wants more green dollar bills from the get-go given the additional equipment and multitude of improvements. The GLC Coupe for 2019 starts with the 300 4Matic, retailing at $47,300 before destination charge. For the GLC 63 S Coupe that also happens to feature 4Matic, prepare $81,800 plus $995 for freight.
