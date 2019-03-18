Mercedes C-Class Ruined in Brutal Nurburgring Crash, Driver Seems Helpless

Now that the Nurburgring has opened its gates for the 2019 seasons, tons of driver rush to take their machines on a Green Hell adventure. Alas, the German circuit stays true to the said name and not all of those who attend Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events manage to make it out with their cars in one piece. A recent example of this took place over the weekend, when a Mercedes-Benz C-Class met the metallic element on the side of the track.

9 photos



Speaking of which, the ka-bang took place in the Kesselchen section. We're talking about a straight whose name was born while the track was being built, since this point sees the circuit passing through a basin (Germans use "Talkessel" to describe this).



Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the W202 C-Class (this was built in the 90s) entering the said section at respectable speed.



And while it's not clear how the driver lost the rear end, this stepped out violently - judging by the soundtrack of the clip, the one behind the wheel could've decelerated too swiftly via aggressive downshifting - even though we don't actually see the rear wheels locking, the weight transfer could've seen the lighter rear end losing grip.



Alas, there wasn't much the driver could do after the car got sideways, so this spun into the guardrail.



Fortunately, we can see the vehicle being driven out of the danger zone after it comes to a halt, which brings positive clues towards the state of the driver and the car.



Now, you should know that the accident mentioned above awaits you at the 7:40 point of the video, with the rest of the clip also showing action from the said Ring public session. Sadly, this wasn't the only Ring crash that took place yesterday.



The accident happened during yesterday's public session. This saw the track getting soaking wet, which obviously didn't help the rear-wheel-drive sedan. Keep in mind the Nurburgring weather is one of the most dangerous factors out there, since the conditions and therefore the grip can easily change from one section of the track to another.Speaking of which, the ka-bang took place in the Kesselchen section. We're talking about a straight whose name was born while the track was being built, since this point sees the circuit passing through a basin (Germans use "Talkessel" to describe this).Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the W202 C-Class (this was built in the 90s) entering the said section at respectable speed.And while it's not clear how the driver lost the rear end, this stepped out violently - judging by the soundtrack of the clip, the one behind the wheel could've decelerated too swiftly via aggressive downshifting - even though we don't actually see the rear wheels locking, the weight transfer could've seen the lighter rear end losing grip.Alas, there wasn't much the driver could do after the car got sideways, so this spun into the guardrail.Fortunately, we can see the vehicle being driven out of the danger zone after it comes to a halt, which brings positive clues towards the state of the driver and the car.Now, you should know that the accident mentioned above awaits you at the 7:40 point of the video, with the rest of the clip also showing action from the said Ring public session. Sadly, this wasn't the only Ring crash that took place yesterday.