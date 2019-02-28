All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could

2020 Mercedes GLC-Class Reveals Design Changes and New 2-Liter Engines

In the design department, we feel like Mercedes did changes for the sake of change. All the photos we received depict the standard equipment line, though other packages will eventually be shown. At the front, we see subtle mods for the bars in the main grille and the chrome piece at the bottom.Nobody will notice those, though the LED signature that now almost goes around the headlight is more obvious. At the back, the GLC stops having similar taillights to the C-Class and instead copies the new GLE-Class , with several geometric shapes added.The interior features a few obvious upgrades. Almost everything looks like a copy of the C-Class facelift, with a new steering wheel added along with the option of a digital dash and new touchpad controls. The GLC gains the MBUX system, though it's nothing like the ones we're familiar with.Instead of two connected screens, there's just one free-standing 10.25-inch display. New trim choices like Natural Grain Grey Oak and Natural Grain Walnut will spruce things up.The GLC-Class was losing the fight against its rivals in the powertrain department. For 2020, the single American model is still the GLC 300, available with rear or all-wheel-drive. But power has gone up to 255-hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque, 14-hp, and 2 lb-ft, respectively.The European lineup is a whole lot more complex. There, the gasoline models also have an EQ boost system consing of a 48-volt electrical system and a starter motor that can add 150 Nm of torque (110 lb-ft).The base GLC 200 4Matic offers 194 PS while the GLC 300 4Matic has 255 PS. There's a big range of diesel engines too, ones that finally switch to the newer 2.0-liter architecture. These include the GLC 200d with 163 PS, the GLC 220d with 194 PS and the GLC 300d with 245 PS, all fitted with 9-speed autos and 4Matic.