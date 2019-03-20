Impossibly Cute Koala Sneaks Into Open Car to Chill in The AC

autoevolution
If wildlife in Australia isn’t trying to kill you, it’s trying to invade every bit of personal space you have. That includes your car, especially if you leave the door open and the air conditioning on.
Australian winemaker Tim Whitrow got to confirm this the other day, when he went to check on fruit in his family’s vineyard, ABC News Australia reports. He was there with his dog, so he thought he’d leave one door open and the AC on so it could go inside and chill whenever it got too hot.

The dog did just that, but the cool air in the car also brought out one noisy koala to play. When Tim came back to his car, he found the koala on the backseat, chilling in the breeze. Of course, he filmed the encounter – and you will find the footage at the bottom of the page.

“This is what happens when you leave your car doors open in a vineyard… koalas jump into your car, and your dog's really curious,” Tim is heard saying.

After the initial few moments of amusement, he tries to get the koala to leave. However, it has other plans because, much like kids do, it does everything it’s told not to. “No no, don’t go in the front!” *Koala goes in the front. “No, don’t get up there!” *Koala gets up on the dashboard. “What are you doing? Get out.” *Koala stays inside, refuses to get out.

Tim was eventually able to get the animal out without much damage to the car, save for a few scratches on the dashboard. However, the Department for Environment and Water tells ABC that he was wrong to approach and touch the koala, even if he was hellbent on kicking it out of the vehicle.

“In this type of situation, we recommend that the car doors be opened and that a rolled up newspaper or umbrella or similar item be used to gently push the koala towards an open door,” says a spokesperson. “Never pull a wild animal towards you and don't attempt to pat it or pick it up.”

Next time, then.

