autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Here’s a Mako Shark Hanging Out The Back of a Vehicle on a Sydney Highway

23 Jan 2019, 19:48 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
These days, it’s almost as if people love to be outraged. That said, the latest wave of indignation comes from Sydney, Australia, with the sighting of a dead mako shark hanging out the back of a vehicle speeding down the highway.
4 photos
Lexus LY 650 yachtLexus LY 650 yachtLexus LY 650 yacht
First off, the shark had just been caught by a team of fishermen on their way home. It wasn’t hanging out the car, but had been strapped to the boat that was hooked to a car on a trailer.

The video was posted online by TeamBaitcatchers because they’re the guys driving the vehicle down Sydney’s M5. However, they tell the Daily Mail Australia that they didn’t strap the shark there to show off: it was simply too big to fit inside the boat or the car. They had no other way to transport it than this.

“We definitely weren't showing off. The shark was enormous and just physically too big to fit into the car door,” skipper Nathan Struck tells the publication.

As for those saying that the 165kg mako shark is a “legend” and those who fish it cowards, Struck would rather not get into this conversation. Neither would he discuss any further the strange way in which they transported their catch, but he will say: that “legend” will feed a whole bunch of families, so there’s that.

“Basically what we do, is go out for day of fishing and catch one every 3-4 months,” Struck explains for the Mail. “Then we go home, process and vacuum seal everything (usually late at night so its cooler) and once that's done, we distribute among four different families.”
Still, seeing a shark “casually” rolling down a highway is a very rare sight. And we have to admit, chances of it happening only in Australia are very high.

trailer highway shark viral video Australia boat
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 