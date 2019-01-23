Here’s a Mako Shark Hanging Out The Back of a Vehicle on a Sydney Highway

These days, it’s almost as if people love to be outraged. That said, the latest wave of indignation comes from Sydney, Australia, with the sighting of a dead mako shark hanging out the back of a vehicle speeding down the highway.

4 photos



The video was posted online by TeamBaitcatchers because they’re the guys driving the vehicle down Sydney’s M5. However, they tell the



“We definitely weren't showing off. The shark was enormous and just physically too big to fit into the car door,” skipper Nathan Struck tells the publication.



As for those saying that the 165kg mako shark is a “legend” and those who fish it cowards, Struck would rather not get into this conversation. Neither would he discuss any further the strange way in which they transported their catch, but he will say: that “legend” will feed a whole bunch of families, so there’s that.



“Basically what we do, is go out for day of fishing and catch one every 3-4 months,” Struck explains for the Mail. “Then we go home, process and vacuum seal everything (usually late at night so its cooler) and once that's done, we distribute among four different families.”



Still, seeing a shark “casually” rolling down a highway is a very rare sight. And we have to admit, chances of it happening only in Australia are very high.



First off, the shark had just been caught by a team of fishermen on their way home. It wasn’t hanging out the car, but had been strapped to the boat that was hooked to a car on a trailer.The video was posted online by TeamBaitcatchers because they’re the guys driving the vehicle down Sydney’s M5. However, they tell the Daily Mail Australia that they didn’t strap the shark there to show off: it was simply too big to fit inside the boat or the car. They had no other way to transport it than this.“We definitely weren't showing off. The shark was enormous and just physically too big to fit into the car door,” skipper Nathan Struck tells the publication.As for those saying that the 165kg mako shark is a “legend” and those who fish it cowards, Struck would rather not get into this conversation. Neither would he discuss any further the strange way in which they transported their catch, but he will say: that “legend” will feed a whole bunch of families, so there’s that.“Basically what we do, is go out for day of fishing and catch one every 3-4 months,” Struck explains for the Mail. “Then we go home, process and vacuum seal everything (usually late at night so its cooler) and once that's done, we distribute among four different families.”Still, seeing a shark “casually” rolling down a highway is a very rare sight. And we have to admit, chances of it happening only in Australia are very high.