autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Spied Testing With New Grille

19 Oct 2018, 20:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After the recent debut of the BMW X7, 7-seat luxury SUV buyers are keeping their eye out for the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. And what better way to check it out than with a spy video shot in Stuttgart?
4 photos
The Mk2 version of the original large German car has been testing for quite some time now, and it's finally time to have a detailed look at the GLS 63, which is the hardcore AMG version.

Some would argue that a V8 engine with over 600 horsepower in a large SUV is excessive. But they're probably not rich enough for the opinions to matter. We're kidding, of course, but Mercedes has always loved playing with excess, and at least they are dropping their V12s.

Getting back to the GLS 63, we see that the model is sporting a brand new grille design, set apart from both the old model and, to a lesser degree, all the other AMGs. More specifically the Panamericana design is not perfectly convex, and its criss-cross structure is much denser. This will take some getting used to.

The lower fascia is also different, incorporating three openings instead of a single lower intake vent. The design is polished, but a bit more understated. Being the defining luxury automaker, Mercedes may have nothing to prove, and the GLS 63 has an established clientele.

The interior is, of course, almost identical to that of the GLE, its closest relative. We can expect all the technology to be carried over as well, from engines to magic air suspension that can jump up and down. The go-to engine for most customers will be something like the GLS 450 with 367 horsepower. Of course, diesel still makes sense, even in this tight market.

We expect to see the normal version of the GLS at the Detroit Auto Show a few months from now. However, this 63 AMG version doesn't look finished, so it's about nine months away from debuting.

2020 mercedes-amg gls 63 GLS-Class GLS 63 S spy video
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 