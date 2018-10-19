2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Spied Testing With New Grille

Renault Clio Hybrid, Captur and Megane PHEV Coming in 2020

After the recent debut of the BMW X7 , 7-seat luxury SUV buyers are keeping their eye out for the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. And what better way to check it out than with a spy video shot in Stuttgart? 4 photos AMG version.



Some would argue that a V8 engine with over 600 horsepower in a large SUV is excessive. But they're probably not rich enough for the opinions to matter. We're kidding, of course, but Mercedes has always loved playing with excess, and at least they are dropping their V12s.



Getting back to the



The lower fascia is also different, incorporating three openings instead of a single lower intake vent. The design is polished, but a bit more understated. Being the defining luxury automaker, Mercedes may have nothing to prove, and the GLS 63 has an established clientele.



The interior is, of course, almost identical to that of the GLE, its closest relative. We can expect all the technology to be carried over as well, from engines to magic air suspension that can jump up and down. The go-to engine for most customers will be something like the GLS 450 with 367 horsepower. Of course, diesel still makes sense, even in this tight market.



We expect to see the normal version of the GLS at the Detroit Auto Show a few months from now. However, this 63 AMG version doesn't look finished, so it's about nine months away from debuting.



