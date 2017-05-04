Mansory Designs Widebody Kit For Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, It's a Full Package

Mansory
is a tuning brand that is not known for being subtle. Its creations are easy to recognize, and its existence proves that enough customers are interested in this characteristic.
The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
was the latest recipient of Mansory’s attention, and its team of specialists developed a complete package
. The theme was a wide-body conversion, which was achieved by modifying and replacing most of the exterior parts.
Customers get a set of new bumpers, new side sills, a modified hood, modified wheel arches, and a few ornaments to match all of them. The package would not have been complete on the exterior without a set of 23-inch alloy rims wrapped in performance tires.
The wheels are called “Multispoke,” and they are also available on 22 inches if you feel that 23 is too much for you. The forged parts are wrapped in Vredestein high-performance tires.
On the inside, Mansory performed a full replacement of the interior. Evidently, it comes with hand-stitched leather, which is mixed with suede. Carbon fiber ornaments are the norm where leather was not suitable, and the pedals have also been changed.
The steering wheel was redesigned, but retains several OEM components
, like the airbag, horn, logo, and buttons. Any enthusiast will see that the work is custom, but it will not feel like the upholstery made by an amateur. Instead, Mansory’s selection of refinements focuses on craftsmanship and attention to detail.
The tuning package also included fitting a lowering module for the pneumatic suspension, as well as enhancing the power of the turbocharged V8.
The program lets clients drive off in a GLS
63 that delivers an output of 840 HP
and a peak torque of 1,150 Nm (848 lb-ft). The top speed was increased by 45 km/h (28 mph) over the standard model, which was electronically restricted at 250 km/h (155 mph). Mansory has not specified how much this package costs, but you can imagine this is not for the budget buyer.