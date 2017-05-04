autoevolution

Mansory Designs Widebody Kit For Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, It's a Full Package

 
4 May 2017, 12:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Mansory is a tuning brand that is not known for being subtle. Its creations are easy to recognize, and its existence proves that enough customers are interested in this characteristic.
The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 was the latest recipient of Mansory’s attention, and its team of specialists developed a complete package. The theme was a wide-body conversion, which was achieved by modifying and replacing most of the exterior parts.

Customers get a set of new bumpers, new side sills, a modified hood, modified wheel arches, and a few ornaments to match all of them. The package would not have been complete on the exterior without a set of 23-inch alloy rims wrapped in performance tires.

The wheels are called “Multispoke,” and they are also available on 22 inches if you feel that 23 is too much for you. The forged parts are wrapped in Vredestein high-performance tires.

On the inside, Mansory performed a full replacement of the interior. Evidently, it comes with hand-stitched leather, which is mixed with suede. Carbon fiber ornaments are the norm where leather was not suitable, and the pedals have also been changed.

The steering wheel was redesigned, but retains several OEM components, like the airbag, horn, logo, and buttons. Any enthusiast will see that the work is custom, but it will not feel like the upholstery made by an amateur. Instead, Mansory’s selection of refinements focuses on craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The tuning package also included fitting a lowering module for the pneumatic suspension, as well as enhancing the power of the turbocharged V8.

The program lets clients drive off in a GLS 63 that delivers an output of 840 HP and a peak torque of 1,150 Nm (848 lb-ft). The top speed was increased by 45 km/h (28 mph) over the standard model, which was electronically restricted at 250 km/h (155 mph). Mansory has not specified how much this package costs, but you can imagine this is not for the budget buyer.
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 mercedes-benz gls Mercedes-Benz tuning tuning GLS 63 GLS-Class
press release
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74