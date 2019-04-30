Widebody Ferrari 812 Superfast Looks Like a Bodybuilder, Sits Low

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Spied at 'Ring: Mexico-Built AMG?

The AMG version of the all-new GLB-Class is still a bit of a mystery. There's no need for Mercedes to develop a super-hardcore version wearing the 45 S badge, yet this prototype is wearing a bulging Panamerican-style grille. 4 photos



Everything else about this GLB AMG prototype is coherent with the "35" theory. At the back, we see only two small exhaust pipes, while the fenders aren't massively flared as they would be on a top-end AMG model.



And while Mercedes went crazy with the 360 and 381 HP GLA 45 models a few years ago, the whole market is moving towards more "normal" 300 HP crossover utility vehicles. This list now includes the BMW X2 M35i, the Cupra Ateca that's not a SEAT and the



It would also have a slightly firmer, sportier suspension setup compared to the normal GLB, which is what the test drivers seem to be playing with today. Speaking of which, after the debut of the concept at Shanghai Auto, we learned that production will start in China and Mexico before the end of the year, which means we could be looking at a Mexico-made AMG model too.



Inside, we should see similar treatment to the A35 and CLA35: color accents, sculpted leather seats and tweaked graphics for the double screens. It will also be one of the most autonomous 300 horsepower crossovers, much more so than the Cupra and Audi.



