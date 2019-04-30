autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Spied at 'Ring: Mexico-Built AMG?

30 Apr 2019, 9:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The AMG version of the all-new GLB-Class is still a bit of a mystery. There's no need for Mercedes to develop a super-hardcore version wearing the 45 S badge, yet this prototype is wearing a bulging Panamerican-style grille.
4 photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Spied at 'Ring: Mexico-Built AMG?2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Spied at 'Ring: Mexico-Built AMG?2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Spied at 'Ring: Mexico-Built AMG?
What should it look like then? Well, it already has two or three sister cars that have the right design, the A35 sedan and hatch, plus the CLA 35 four-door coupe. All feature a single horizontal bar holding the oversized three-pointed star logo.

Everything else about this GLB AMG prototype is coherent with the "35" theory. At the back, we see only two small exhaust pipes, while the fenders aren't massively flared as they would be on a top-end AMG model.

And while Mercedes went crazy with the 360 and 381 HP GLA 45 models a few years ago, the whole market is moving towards more "normal" 300 HP crossover utility vehicles. This list now includes the BMW X2 M35i, the Cupra Ateca that's not a SEAT and the Audi SQ2. A GLB 35, like we believe we have here, should produce 306 HP and 400 Nm for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of about 5 seconds. The magic of 4Matic and the 7-speed DCT will also contribute to the sensation of speed. Sorry, no manual.

It would also have a slightly firmer, sportier suspension setup compared to the normal GLB, which is what the test drivers seem to be playing with today. Speaking of which, after the debut of the concept at Shanghai Auto, we learned that production will start in China and Mexico before the end of the year, which means we could be looking at a Mexico-made AMG model too.

Inside, we should see similar treatment to the A35 and CLA35: color accents, sculpted leather seats and tweaked graphics for the double screens. It will also be one of the most autonomous 300 horsepower crossovers, much more so than the Cupra and Audi.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 GLB 35 4Matic GLB-Class spyshots spy video
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 