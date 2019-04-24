BMW 3 Series Wagon Prototype Shows Skin at Nurburgring, M3 Wagon Rumored

With the sedan incarnation of the new BMW 3 Series now among us (heck, even the G80 M3 is out there testing, remember?), the time has come to think of our dogs and talk about the just-around-the-corner 3 Series Touring.
Prototypes of the G21 BMW 3 Series Wagon are currently running around almost naked, as test engineers polish the final details. For instance, the test car in the social media post below (lens tip to DCN Cars) allows us to enjoy the styling cues we'll get to see in the showroom by the end of the year - this looks like an M Sport package, just like the one featured on the white prototype in the gallery above.
The wagon will obviously share its engine range with the sedan. In Europe, this means you'll get to haul stuff with the help of the 150 hp 316i, the 204 hp 320i (that's 170 hp in Efficient Dynamics trim), the 265 hp 330i as well as the provisional range-topper that is the 380 hp M340i.
On the diesel front, we have the 136 hp 316d, the 163 hp 318d, the 204 hp 320d, the 238 hp 325d and, entering six-pot land, I'll also mention the 320 or 340 hp M340d.
Of course, the said units can be had in plenty of configurations, as buyers get to choose between a manual and an automatic, while many of the said models are available in both rear-wheel-drive and xDrive all-paw trim.
As for America, well... it seems it will get none of the above. That's right, BMW is expected to discontinue the 3 Series Wagon in the US, with the cited reasons being poor demand and the popularity of crossovers.
Now, the rumor mill talks about the upcoming BMW M3 receiving a Wagon version (I can't wait for more clues!). And not seeing the potential newcomer landing in the US when Audi is bringing back the RS to American soil would be quite a bummer, even though the two belong to different classes.
The wagon will obviously share its engine range with the sedan. In Europe, this means you'll get to haul stuff with the help of the 150 hp 316i, the 204 hp 320i (that's 170 hp in Efficient Dynamics trim), the 265 hp 330i as well as the provisional range-topper that is the 380 hp M340i.
On the diesel front, we have the 136 hp 316d, the 163 hp 318d, the 204 hp 320d, the 238 hp 325d and, entering six-pot land, I'll also mention the 320 or 340 hp M340d.
Of course, the said units can be had in plenty of configurations, as buyers get to choose between a manual and an automatic, while many of the said models are available in both rear-wheel-drive and xDrive all-paw trim.
As for America, well... it seems it will get none of the above. That's right, BMW is expected to discontinue the 3 Series Wagon in the US, with the cited reasons being poor demand and the popularity of crossovers.
Now, the rumor mill talks about the upcoming BMW M3 receiving a Wagon version (I can't wait for more clues!). And not seeing the potential newcomer landing in the US when Audi is bringing back the RS to American soil would be quite a bummer, even though the two belong to different classes.
The new, badly camouflaged BMW 340i touring trying to sneak away at the ring. Brutal sound! #bmwm #bmw #3er #new #m #3series #3 #concept #prototype #mperformance #m3 #nurburgring #nordschleife #greenhell #carpotography #camouflage #spyshot #spyshots #340i #touring #3touring