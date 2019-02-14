Elon Musk Says a Trip to Mars Could Be Cheaper than a House on Earth

2020 Iveco Daily Features Redesigned Front Fascia

Not to be confused with the Fiat Ducato and Ram ProMaster, the Iveco Daily isn’t as popular as it used to be a decade ago. The introduction of the sixth generation in April 2014 with Euro 5 and Euro 6 engine options didn’t help too much either, and Iveco is struggling to make ends meet in the light commercial vehicle segment. 13 photos



Spied in Scandinavia during cold-weather testing, the 2020 model features steelies, halogen lights, lots of black plastic cladding, and a redesigned grille up front. The secondary, lower grille appears to be equipped with radar, most likely for the Adaptive Cruise Control system.



The headlamps are different too, giving the Italian van more visual presence than the pre-facelift. Nothing much is happening out the back, so you could say it’s business as usual for Iveco and the Daily.



Given the extent of modified bits and pieces, the Italian company is expected to reveal the mid-cycle refresh in the second half of 2019. Of course, the



Manufactured in Suzzara, Italy and Valladolid, Spain, the



Fully-loaded examples of the breed are equipped with the commercial-duty ZF 8HP automatic transmission, introduced to the range when the sixth generation launched in 2014. A six-speed manual and semi-automatic transmission are also available.



Daily is anticipated to feature more efficient engine options for 2020. The most popular powerplant is the 3.0-liter MultiJet turbo diesel from Fiat, which is also available with compressed natural gas.