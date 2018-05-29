2019 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Offered With Two Battery Options

Joining the eVito panel and passenger van, the eSprinter has been revealed in February 2018 with great pomp and circumstance. But now, we also have the nitty-gritty on the electrified Sprinter, with Mercedes-Benz quoting two battery options.
At the lower end of the spectrum, the 41-kWh pack will enable the light commercial vehicle to travel up to 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) on a full charge under unfavorable conditions. By that, the three-pointed star refers to low ambient temperatures and no more than 1,040 kilograms (2,293 pounds) of payload. Or 10.5 cubic meters of stuff, whichever of the two is of bigger interest to the customer.
Higher up, the 55-kWh battery levels up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) of range in unfavorable conditions. But there’s a catch with the larger battery, and that is maximum payload. At 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds), something had to give for the additional weight of the battery. As for charging, Mercedes-Benz quotes six or eight hours using the 7.2-kW built-in charger or 45 minutes using a fast-charging station.
In regard to powertrain, does it even come as a surprise the eSprinter shares the 84-kW and 300-Nm electric motor with the eVito? In this application, Mercedes-Benz quotes a maximum velocity of 120 km/h (75 miles per hour). But on the other hand, the three-pointed star recommends to keep the eSprinter at speeds under 80 km/h (50 mph).
The 3.5-tonne panel van with a high roof has a length of 5,932 millimeters and a wheelbase of 3,924 millimeters. Mercedes-Benz won’t be stopping here, with the German automaker confirming that the eCitan will be the next electrified LCV to launch by 2020. Under the adVANce plan, Mercedes-Benz Vans is investing 150 million euros in the electrification of its commercial fleet over the next few years.
Coming exclusively with front-wheel drive, the eSprinter will go on sale in Europe towards the end of the year, with pricing to be announced closer to the on-sale date. “The total operating costs must be at the level of a comparably equipped vehicle powered by a diesel engine – the eSprinter and the eVito meet this basic requirement,” declared Benjamin Kaehler, head of eDrive@VANs at Mercedes-Benz Vans.
Higher up, the 55-kWh battery levels up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) of range in unfavorable conditions. But there’s a catch with the larger battery, and that is maximum payload. At 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds), something had to give for the additional weight of the battery. As for charging, Mercedes-Benz quotes six or eight hours using the 7.2-kW built-in charger or 45 minutes using a fast-charging station.
In regard to powertrain, does it even come as a surprise the eSprinter shares the 84-kW and 300-Nm electric motor with the eVito? In this application, Mercedes-Benz quotes a maximum velocity of 120 km/h (75 miles per hour). But on the other hand, the three-pointed star recommends to keep the eSprinter at speeds under 80 km/h (50 mph).
The 3.5-tonne panel van with a high roof has a length of 5,932 millimeters and a wheelbase of 3,924 millimeters. Mercedes-Benz won’t be stopping here, with the German automaker confirming that the eCitan will be the next electrified LCV to launch by 2020. Under the adVANce plan, Mercedes-Benz Vans is investing 150 million euros in the electrification of its commercial fleet over the next few years.
Coming exclusively with front-wheel drive, the eSprinter will go on sale in Europe towards the end of the year, with pricing to be announced closer to the on-sale date. “The total operating costs must be at the level of a comparably equipped vehicle powered by a diesel engine – the eSprinter and the eVito meet this basic requirement,” declared Benjamin Kaehler, head of eDrive@VANs at Mercedes-Benz Vans.