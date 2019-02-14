Elon Musk Says a Trip to Mars Could Be Cheaper than a House on Earth

With all the hype surrounding the out of this world endeavors of rich geeks the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, more and more people are beginning to wonder how much would it cost to go to space. And how much for a trip to Mars?

As opposed to the other two, who seem to have settled on space tourism and plan on making money that way, Elon Musk has his sights set on colonization operations.



But how much would the average Joe have to pay for trip to Mars?



Back in November 2018, Musk revealed in an



For the average Joe, the price of a trip to Mars is so great that no one really bothered to do the math. This hasn’t stopped Musk from saying in a Twitter reply to SPEXcast that, should the volume of people going to the Red Planet be sufficient, a ticket could cost “less than $500k & maybe even below $100k.”



That would make the cost well within reach for a great number of people living in the more advanced economies.



