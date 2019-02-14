autoevolution

Elon Musk Says a Trip to Mars Could Be Cheaper than a House on Earth

14 Feb 2019, 15:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
With all the hype surrounding the out of this world endeavors of rich geeks the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, more and more people are beginning to wonder how much would it cost to go to space. And how much for a trip to Mars?
5 photos
Falcon HeavyFalcon HeavyFalcon HeavyFalcon Heavy
Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Galactic, is planning to sell space travel tickets for about $250,000. For that, people will get to spend a few minutes in zero G, briefly looking down on planet Earth and then head back home.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is aiming for pretty much the same thing, with a price-per-ticket believed to be not much greater than that of Virgin’s.

As for Musk and SpaceX, these guys are aiming for something much greater.

As opposed to the other two, who seem to have settled on space tourism and plan on making money that way, Elon Musk has his sights set on colonization operations.

But how much would the average Joe have to pay for trip to Mars?

Back in November 2018, Musk revealed in an interview for HBO’s Axios documentary that the likelihood of him moving to Mars is at around 70 percent, should traveling to Mars and actually living there will become possible.

For the average Joe, the price of a trip to Mars is so great that no one really bothered to do the math. This hasn’t stopped Musk from saying in a Twitter reply to SPEXcast that, should the volume of people going to the Red Planet be sufficient, a ticket could cost “less than $500k & maybe even below $100k.”

That would make the cost well within reach for a great number of people living in the more advanced economies.

The question is, will they be willing to leave behind the comfort of wealthy living on Earth for the poverty and dangers on Mars?
Elon Musk spacex Mars Virgin Galactic blue origin space travel colonization
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Latest car models:
TOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVMITSUBISHI ASXMITSUBISHI ASX CrossoverBMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 