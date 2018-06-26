PSA Unveils New Opel Combo, Peugeot Partner, Citroen Berlingo

The LCV segment of the automotive market is about to get a lot more competitive, as one of the major players in this segment, PSA, pulled the wraps off its new generation of cars.

The biggest change compared to the previous versions is the increase of cargo capacity to 1,000 kg. The cargo volume is the same for the three models, 3.3 to 3.8 cubic meters depending on the version. Space is enough to accommodate 2 Euro pallets.



The same engines, one gasoline, and one diesel with various power outputs, are available for the Peugeot Partner and the Citroen Berlingo. Opel Combo’s powertrains were not detailed by the manufacturer.



All the advancements made in driver assist technologies or safety have made it in the new iterations of the LCVs, ranging from lane keep assist to automatic cruise control. In the Partner, Peugeot’s i-Cockpit with its 8-inch capacitive touchscreen is the star of the interior, a feature that would be available in both the other models as well.



Being intended for fleet managers, the new LCVs come with three telematics packages from Free2Move Connect Fleet.



“The EMP2 platform delivers an extremely high-performance level, but it also has enabled us to produce a strong, dynamic and robust design,” said in a statement Keith Ryder, the designer of the new Peugeot Partner."



“The new morphology has led to shorter overhangs for better maneuverability, a higher bonnet for greater rigidity and an optimized architecture to provide an interior that is both practical and modular.”



