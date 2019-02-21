autoevolution

2020 Hyundai Tucson N-Line Teased, Available With Mild-Hybrid Turbo Diesel

Supposed to arrive by the end of 2019, the Tucson N will first receive a not-so-hot counterpart in the guise of the Tucson N-Line. A trim level with sportier styling than the bone-stock models, the N-Line will go official at the beginning of March at the Geneva Motor Show.
First things first, let’s talk powertrain. Turbo gasoline engines and turbo diesels are in the offing, including the 2.0 CRDi with 48-volt technology. The mild-hybrid system includes a 0.44-kWh lithium-ion battery, LDC converter, inverter, and starter generator, braking energy recuperation, and 186 PS (183 horsepower).

Available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed auto, the hybridized 2.0 CRDi develops up to 295 pound-feet of torque. An additional mild-hybrid powertrain is also coming, based on the 1.6 CRDi.

Turning our attention to how the Tucson N-Line looks, one of the teasers reveals larger brake calipers, dark alloy wheels, badging on the front fenders, LED lighting, red paintwork, and a more aggressive front bumper. The second photograph shows a part of the interior, featuring black leather with red stitching and badging on the gear lever.

“The new offering – the first Hyundai SUV with this performance treatment – is just the start of much more to come from the brand.” Given this choice of words, there’s no denying the N division is working around the clock on the Tucson N for the 2020 model year.

The latest report on the go-faster compact crossover suggests at least 340 horsepower and below six seconds from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph). In all likelihood, Hyundai will use the 2.0 T-GDI from the i30 N and Veloster N for this application.

There’s talk about the i20 N too, featuring more than 250 horsepower. Expected to arrive in 2020, the FWD hatchback is further expected with an electronic differential up front to keep things in check in the corners.

Last, but certainly not least, the Kona N has been confirmed by none other than Albert Biermann. To everyone’s surprise, the hottest version of the subcompact crossover will come with front-wheel drive.
