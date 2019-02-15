autoevolution

Hyundai i30 N-Line Now Available With 1L Turbo

15 Feb 2019
The i30 is the fourth best-selling Hyundai in Europe, preceded by the Tucson on first, i20 subcompact hatchback, and i10 city car. Given its status in the European market, the i30 has been spruced up with a further engine option for the N-Line.
N-Line is not exactly N, but close enough. Borrowing the looks from the hot hatchback, the look-faster model is now available with the 1.0 T-GDI and six-speed manual transmission. The three-cylinder turbo develops 120 PS, translating to 118 pound-feet in American currency.

Pricing starts at £19,995 in the United Kingdom. At the present moment, countries that include Germany get the i30 N-Line with either the 1.4 T-GDI four-cylinder turbo (140 PS) or 1.6 CRDi turbo diesel (136 PS).

Accounting for 65 percent of i30 sales, the three-cylinder turbo is complemented by two exhaust exits, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with Michelin tires, N-Line bumpers, gloss-black mirror caps, sports cloth seats, black headliner, and lots of N branding both inside and out. But wait, there’s more!

The level of standard specification includes 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with DAB, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, cruise control with speed limiter, rearview camera, keyless entry, and start/stop. On the safety front, the list includes Hill Start Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, and Lane Departure Warning System.

“With clear market demand for smaller capacity engines combined with a sports-focused trim level, we have high expectations for this new N Line model,” said Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK.

As with every other Hyundai, all i30 N Line models are backed five years and unlimited mileage warranty, annual checking, 12-year anti-corrosion warranty, and five years of roadside assistance. Whichever way you look at it, this compact hatchback is great value for money.

Taking the Volkswagen Golf as reference, the closest specification to the i30 N Line 1.0 T-GDI would be the GT five-door that starts at £24,325 for the 1.5 TSI Evo with 130 PS. The R-Line is even more expensive, retailing at £26,095 in the United Kingdom.
