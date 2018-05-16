autoevolution
 

N Boss Confirms Hyundai Kona N Test Mule is Under Development, Has FWD

16 May 2018, 10:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Albert Biermann is a man of many talents. After spending some time at BMW and the M division, the guy left the German automaker for the roles of president and head of performance development and high-performance vehicle development at the Hyundai Motor Group. And under his supervision, the i30 N and Kia Stinger came into this world.
26 photos
2018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona live at IAA 20172018 Hyundai Kona2018 Hyundai Kona2018 Hyundai Kona2018 Hyundai Kona2018 Hyundai Kona
But the South Korean automaker won’t be stopping here. In addition to those two and the Veloster N, there’s a hot version of the Kia Ceed in the pipeline. And a couple of sport-ified crossover utility vehicles, namely the Kona N and Tucson N.

Global head of sales Byung Kwon Rhim told the media in February 2018 that the Tucson N is under development, so what about the Kona N? This time around, it’s Biermann who broke the news to Auto Express, revealing that he has told the engineers “to build the car and we’ll see what happens with getting it approved.”

What that means is, test mules of the newcomer should start appearing anytime now, in and around the automaker’s Technical Center in Russelsheim, Germany and the Nurburgring Nordschleife racing circuit. Similar to the i30 N and Veloster N, the Kona N is understood to get the 2.0-liter T-GDi engine in two states of tune.

From the get-go, expect 250 PS (247 horsepower) and 378 Nm (279 pound-feet) of torque from the four-cylinder turbo. Opting for the Performance Package should result in 275 PS (271 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm. “It has to be the i30 N powertrain, really. Of course, we can give Kona different specifications on suspension and steering,” said Biermann, “because it’ll be front-wheel-drive, like the i30 N.”

A performance-oriented crossover with front- instead of all-wheel-drive is interesting, to say the least. In all likelihood, Hyundai plans to use the electronically-controlled front differential featured on the i30 N to keep things under control on corner entry and exit. On the other hand, the grip and traction offered by a well-sorted AWD system have no equal in a front-wheel-drive chassis.

What’s your take on this curious but interesting development? Would you take your Kona N with front- or all-wheel-drive?
2019 Hyundai Kona N turbo Hyundai Kona N crossover Hyundai Kona SUV Hyundai
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI i20 ActiveHYUNDAI i20 Active CrossoverHYUNDAI i20 5-doorsHYUNDAI i20 5-doors CrossoverHYUNDAI Kona ElectricHYUNDAI Kona Electric Small SUVHYUNDAI TucsonHYUNDAI Tucson CrossoverHYUNDAI Santa Fe (US)HYUNDAI Santa Fe (US) Medium SUVAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 