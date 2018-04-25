Hyundai Lafesta Debuts in China: Audi A7 Meets the Mustang

Hyundai has just unveiled a brand and quite sporty looking sedan in China. It's called the Lafesta, which is Italian for Festival.

We only have a couple of official live photos of the car, but the videos are coming in hot. Everybody is saying the same thing about the Lafesta - the body looks like the



That's a good thing, as the "Festival" is designed as a sports sedan for the young demographic born in the 80's and 90's. It's even got twin oval exhaust pipes, like an RS7!



The front end emphasizes the LED headlights with a large strip of running lights at the bottom of the bumper. The grille is big, but definitely has a Hyundai-specific look. Inside, the Lafesta is supposed to be sporty and driver-centric, though we don't know yet to what degree.



We were most curious to see what's under the hood. And while the Koreans wouldn't pop it, they did tell us it shares the 1.6-liter turbo engine with other models. The output could be anywhere from 150 to 200 HP , though that's not really important in a premium car, which this tries to be. The only gearbox option will be a 7-speed twin-clutch of Hyundai making.



“China is evolving quickly and so are Chinese people’s attitudes. They are more self-confident, positive and creative. The LAFESTA will help us reflect this shifting trend,” said Simon Loasby, the Director and Head of Hyundai China Design. “It’s a clear demonstration of how our newly announced design vision, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ comes to life in Hyundai vehicles.”



