Hyundai i30 N Humiliates Golf GTI in a Drag Race

But Hyundai made its first real hot hatch, and this drag race proves it's way faster than the benchmark GTI.First things first, we have to mention that we're a little unhappy with the footage. How can you film such an essential comparison without ever showing the times or any footage from inside the GTI? Likewise, we have no idea what versions of the two cars are being bested.We have to assume that we're dealing with the most potent version of both, which in the case of the Golf GTI means 245with the Performance pack and for the i30 N 275 HP. But we're just going off the size of the wheels and the brake calipers, and that's not fair!But there's no question that the i30 N is cheaper, has more power and even sounds naughtier. Of course, the GTI has always had problems with pure hot hatchbacks because its key to success is its all-rounder appeal.As far as we know, the Australian version of the car has a slightly softer damper setup to deal with rough roads. Of course, the i30 N has standard adaptive dampers, so you could just as well combine the most N setting for the engine with comfort dampers.Speaking of adaptability, the video makes a point about launch control being configurable. You press the cruise control buttons and adapt the rev cap for the engine. Despite this, the best launch in the i30 N was done the old-fashioned way.With a new Golf coming out next year and the i30 N being so much cheaper, you really can't go wrong with a Hyundai hot hatch right now.