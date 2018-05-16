2019 Hyundai Veloster Pricing Announced, Starting At $18,500

Leveling up to the six-speed automatic transmission translates to $19,500, while the Premium trim level will set you back $22,750. If the 2.0-liter Nu engine doesn’t have the suck-squeeze-bang-blow you’d expect from a sporty car (147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque), fret not because there’s a turbocharged option too.The 1.6-liter T-GDi four-cylinder in the Turbo R-Spec ($22,900) churns out 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet, with peak torque available from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. What’s more, the advertised output is generated on regular-octane fuel, leading Hyundai to claim that the 125.6 horsepower per liter represents the specific output in the segment. Better still, the overboost function takes the turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine to 202 pound-feet under hard acceleration.“Our new 2019 Veloster represents an even more compelling offering for young and young-at-heart automotive enthusiasts with more expressive design, involving dynamics and cutting-edge infotainment features,” explained Mike O’Brien, vice-president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning at Hyundai Motor America.Further up, the Turbo DCT with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is priced at $25,400. But at the very top, the Turbo Ultimate is available at $26,650 and $28,150, respectively. For the Veloster N, customers will have to way until the end of the year for Hyundai to bring the performance-oriented variant to the U.S. of A.

Just like the i30 N on sale in Europe and South Korea, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter T-GDi with 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A short-throw manual is the only transmission available for the time being, with the automaker set to introduce a dual-clutch option sometime in 2019.



If the design of the Veloster doesn't float your boat but you're in the market for a fun-to-drive hatchback with adequate practicality, the Elantra GT ($16,850; 161 HP) and Elantra GT Sport ($20,750; 201 HP) could be up your alley.