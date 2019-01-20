2020 Hyundai i10 Spied, Shows Evolutionary Design

4 Knock Sensor Limits Engine RPM in Millions of Hyundai-Kia Cars with Bad Engine

Introduced in 2007, the i10 entered its second generation in 2013 . Hugely popular in India and other markets where the A-segment is in demand, the i10 will be redesigned from the ground up for the 2020 model year. 11 photos



Out the rear, the diameter of the exhaust tip is our best indicator that the test vehicles feature a small-displacement gasoline engine. In Europe, the current generation can’t do better than the 1.2 MPI with 87 PS and four-speed automatic transmission. Manual-equipped drivetrain options, on the other hand, level up to five speeds.



Related to the Grand i10 produced in India for the Indian people, the urban dweller further presents redesigned fog lights and headlights along with different intakes for the front bumper. The side window’s line differs too, but the interior is a case of “business as usual” for



A car at this price point will never be the embodiment of luxury, hence the hard-wearing plastics and uninspiring color combination of grey and black. The thing is, the i10 is bought on the cheap, so don’t expect anything more than cheap materials throughout the cabin.



The dashboard is covered up, but chances are the current generation of the i20 will serve as inspiration for the interior designers. In the United Kingdom, air condition comes standard. Over in India, the Grand i10 can be had with fully-automated temperature control on the Asta trim level.



Turning our attention back to the oily bits, the 1.0 MPI could soldier on along with the 1.2-liter engine. With a bit of luck, Hyundai could offer the 1.0 T-GDI from the



