2019 Volkswagen Golf VIII Photographed Without Camouflage At McDonald’s

Here it is, ladies and gents! Even though Volkswagen is taking its sweet time in regard to the grand reveal, the carparazzi aren’t sleeping. Pictured here in black with tinted rear windows and LED headlights, the Golf retains its ever-popular silhouette.
The five-door hatchback was photographed at a drive-through McDonald’s, as even in the rain, the chrome garnish and 10-spoke alloy wheels stand out in the crowd. A shark-fin antenna is also featured on the near-production prototype, along with a spoiler that incorporates the third brake light.
Volkswagen underpinned the Golf VIII on the MQB from the seventh generation, translating to alright handling and electrification technologies. A mild-hybrid turbo diesel is confirmed, but chances are a plug-in hybrid will be added to the lineup.
The Passat, which shares Modularer Querbaukasten, is available with such a powertrain. The Tiguan in China, on the other hand, gained the L 430 PHEV in October 2018 at the Chengdu Motor Show. As for lesser models, the Golf will continue to feature the 1.0-liter TSI three-cylinder turbo.
Expected to drop as much as 45 kilograms (100 pounds) over the seventh generation, the Golf VIII will introduce a suite of semi-autonomous driving technologies. This will be reflected inside the car, where you’ll find the latest infotainment systems and a digital instrument cluster.
Even though the Mk3 wasn’t exactly a hit, the Golf has always been the golden standard in the compact segment. The eighth is certain to take things to the next level, leaving the competition to play catch-up with Volkswagen.
The GTI and all-wheel-drive R will continue to rely on the 2.0-liter TSI, and there’s talk about electrification in regard to the range-topping Golf. A 48-volt system is reported to make the cut, helping the engine deliver close to 400 PS.
Due to be revealed this summer, the Golf VIII will enter production ahead of the ID. electric hatchback. The first-ever Volkswagen underpinned by the MEB will start production this November in Zwickau, Germany.
