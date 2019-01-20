autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2019 Volkswagen Golf VIII Photographed Without Camouflage At McDonald’s

20 Jan 2019, 19:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Here it is, ladies and gents! Even though Volkswagen is taking its sweet time in regard to the grand reveal, the carparazzi aren’t sleeping. Pictured here in black with tinted rear windows and LED headlights, the Golf retains its ever-popular silhouette.
25 photos
2019 Volkswagen Golf VIII2019 Volkswagen Golf VIIIVolkswagen Brand Annual Session 2018 - Golf teaserVolkswagen Brand Annual Session 2018 - product highlightsVolkswagen Brand Annual Session 2018 - product highlights for U.S. marketVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spiedVW Golf 8 spied
The five-door hatchback was photographed at a drive-through McDonald’s, as even in the rain, the chrome garnish and 10-spoke alloy wheels stand out in the crowd. A shark-fin antenna is also featured on the near-production prototype, along with a spoiler that incorporates the third brake light.

Volkswagen underpinned the Golf VIII on the MQB from the seventh generation, translating to alright handling and electrification technologies. A mild-hybrid turbo diesel is confirmed, but chances are a plug-in hybrid will be added to the lineup.

The Passat, which shares Modularer Querbaukasten, is available with such a powertrain. The Tiguan in China, on the other hand, gained the L 430 PHEV in October 2018 at the Chengdu Motor Show. As for lesser models, the Golf will continue to feature the 1.0-liter TSI three-cylinder turbo.

Expected to drop as much as 45 kilograms (100 pounds) over the seventh generation, the Golf VIII will introduce a suite of semi-autonomous driving technologies. This will be reflected inside the car, where you’ll find the latest infotainment systems and a digital instrument cluster.

Even though the Mk3 wasn’t exactly a hit, the Golf has always been the golden standard in the compact segment. The eighth is certain to take things to the next level, leaving the competition to play catch-up with Volkswagen.

The GTI and all-wheel-drive R will continue to rely on the 2.0-liter TSI, and there’s talk about electrification in regard to the range-topping Golf. A 48-volt system is reported to make the cut, helping the engine deliver close to 400 PS.

Due to be revealed this summer, the Golf VIII will enter production ahead of the ID. electric hatchback. The first-ever Volkswagen underpinned by the MEB will start production this November in Zwickau, Germany.

 

The new Golf 8WT #golf8 #golf #vw #volkswagen #follow #r #gti #black #thenewgolf #8 #mcdonalds #seeyou #interiordesign #instafame

A post shared by Johannes (@johannes.vag) on Jan 17, 2019 at 11:36am PST

2019 Volkswagen Golf Volkswagen Golf Volkswagen spyshots hatchback
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 