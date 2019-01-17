Volkswagen Amarok AT35 By Arctic Trucks Has Its Own Cappucino Machine

If the Amarok doesn’t tick all the right boxes, then Arctic Trucks has the Volkswagen pickup truck for you. Enter the Amarok AT35, the Icelandic half-brother of the mid-size pickup truck that’s largely unchanged since it entered production back in 2010.
Available to order right now, the AT35 package starts with a 25-millimeter suspension lift for both the front and rear axle. 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped around 315/70 all-terrain tires are also featured, along with oversized mud flaps and fiber-glass flared wheel arches.
Being a pickup with the right skills for an expedition in the harshest weather imagiable, the AT35 also comes with a portable generator, VHF radio, toolbox, jack, fire extinguisher, first aid kit with defibriliator, work lights, and “even a cappuccino machine.” Can you imagine sitting on the tailgate in the morning, sipping a cappuccino as you watch the sunrise?
The heart and soul of the AT35 is the 3.0 TDI V6 with 224 PS, which features sufficient grunt for a payload of 1,154 kilograms. 45-degree climbing ability, Hill Descent Assist, and the widest load platform in the segment are other highlights.
“The Volkswagen Amarok has been a massive hit since its introduction, and we’re delighted to see it proving its worth in some of the toughest conditions in the world,” said Nick Axtell, specialist sales manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. “For British drivers, the standard Amarok will be able to cope with everything winter has to throw at it.”
No pricing information has been announced, but don’t expect the Amarok AT35 to be too different from the Navara-, D-Max-, and Hilux-based conversions. The Navara AT35, for example, is listed by Nissan UK at £47,995. Those pounds sterling include a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, including roadside assistance.
Turning our attention back to the Amarok, the tried-and-tested pickup will be redesigned in collaboration with Ford. Expected to launch sometime between 2020 and 2022, the second generation will borrow the Ford Ranger platform as part of the automaker’s alliance with the Blue Oval.
