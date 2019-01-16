Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Is a Street Legal Race Car at 38,950 EUR

autoevolution
The Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, the fastest car of its bloodline, got an official price tag this week. As per the German carmaker, the car will sell starting from 38,950 EUR, a number that could go above 40,000 EUR when choosing to add a few optional extras.
The Golf GTI TCR is street-legal, meaning buyers can take the 286 horsepower (stronger than the Golf GTI Performance), 370 Nm of torque turbocharged engine out for a spin around the block.

When the car was first shown at the Worthersee GTI festival in May last year, the top speed was rated at 264 kph (164 mph). For some reason it went down a bit on the production version.

The current top speed is set at 250 kph (155 mph), but it can be optionally increased to 260 kph (162 mph).

Having been built to be a tribute to the more powerful touring racing version of the Golf, the GTI TCR takes some elements usually used in that car: 18-inch forged wheels, a braking system with perforated discs and two extra radiators to ensure sufficient cooling for the engine.

Standard equipment includes a front-axle differential lock, front sports seats, an exclusive sports steering wheel, black exterior mirror caps, sill extensions, and TCR roof spoiler.

As said, Volkswagen will offer some extras to go for the car with a series of special packages. The first costs 2,350 EUR and adds 19-inch wheels, a sports version of the rear damping system and the DCC adaptive chassis control system.

The 3,200 EUR package comes with 19-inch wheels, racetrack-ready sports semi-slick tires, wheel locks with expanded anti-theft protection, ear damping system and DCC.

The addition of the TCR to the list of GTI cars will probably be a hit for the Germans. The GTI line is one of the world’s most successful compact sports cars, having sold more than 2.2 million units since its introduction in 1976.
