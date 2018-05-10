Volkswagen Unveils Fastest Golf GTI at Worthersee

Using a 286 horsepower, 370 Nm turbocharged engine, the concept car can however only reach that speed after the removal of the electronic Vmax limiter. With it active, the top speed is rated at 250 km/h ((155 mph).The TCR has been purpose-built to be a tribute to the more powerful, touring racing version of the Golf. As such, it has been fitted with 18-inch forged wheels, a braking system with perforated discs and two extra radiators to ensure sufficient cooling for the engine.Volkswagen plans to make a production run of the model later in the year and offers its future customers an optional package that comes with 19-inch wheels and adaptive chassis control.As can be seen in the photos released by Volkswagen, the TCR comes with a redesigned bumper boasting a contoured splitter. TCR lettering above the sills and the GTI honeycomb design are meant to make the model stand out among other GTIs.No major modifications have been made on the interior, as compared to the regular Golf, but the GTI TCR is fitted with microfibre seats, door inserts, and gear stick.“The touring racing car’s specs make the new top model a dominating presence: design, power, and performance are intrinsic to the pure sports car doctrine,” said Volkswagen in a statement.“The Golf GTI TCR Concept shows that the future standard version will also prove its outstanding position in terms of looks.”The GTI is of particular interest for the German carmaker. Since its introduction in 1976, VW says it sold more than 2.2 million units of it, making it in the company’s view one of the world’s most successful compact sports cars.