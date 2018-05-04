autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to Be Unveiled in Worthersee on Victory Day

4 May 2018, 12:51 UTC ·
by
The grandiose Russian military parade which will take place on May 9, in celebration of the day when Nazi Germany bowed to the Red Army, will have a serious contender this year across the continent, in the former foe’s lakeside town of Wörthersee.

There, Volkswagen expects, just like last year, more than 7,300 cars and 125,000 visitors to show up for the largest GTI meeting in the world. And of the thousands of GTI cars, the Germans promise one will be of particular interest.

Called Golf GTI TCR, the specially tuned car will become starting next week the fastest Golf GTI available. That’s because the Vmax limiter fitted into the car to stop it from exceeding 250 km/h (155 mph) can be removed as desired, adding an extra 14 km/h to the speedometer.

The car will be the road version of the Golf that won two times the FIA TCR race series. Il is powered by an engine with 286 horsepower to its name, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a front axle differential lock.

The total power output of this Golf is, of course, lower than the 345 horsepower developed by the touring version. The torque on the road-going TCR remains impressive as well: 370 Nm at 1,600 rpm, keeping high up to 4,300 rpm.

The unveiling at the GTI festival is to be made, says the carmaker, as a means to pay tribute to the fans of the model. Since its introduction in 1976, VW says it sold more than 2.2 million units of the GTI, making it one of the world’s most successful compact sports cars.

“The touring racing car’s specs make the new top model a dominating presence: design, power, and performance are intrinsic to the pure sports car doctrine,” said Volkswagen in a statement.

The full details about the new new Golf GTI TCR will be presented next week.
