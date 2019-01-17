Volkswagen Warns of Insecurity and Uncertainty Over Brexit Deal Rejection

The divorce deal between Great Britain and the European Union, which would have allowed the Kingdom to leave with at least some measure of control in March, was rejected on Tuesday by the British parliament in a categorical manner.

As the dust created by Tuesday’s vote begins to settle, pressure increases on Theresa May’s cabinet, now coming coming from a variety of industries, not only from political actors.



On Wednesday,



“Like the rest of the industrial sector, we need comprehensive clarity on the shape of future relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union very quickly,” Volkswagen says.



“Any further delay in the Brexit decision-making process poses a risk to investments and jobs in the automotive industry which relies on long-term planning security with development cycles of up to five years.”



So, what is Volkswagen asking? Even though it regrets the outcome of Tuesday’s vote, it would matter little for VW if Britain leaves or stays, as long as the country continues to have open market access and clear customs procedures with the rest of Europe.



Leaving the EU without a deal would however revert cross-border relations to the long-forgotten era of control points, but could also mean the UK might need to apply import taxes for goods coming from across the Channel.



