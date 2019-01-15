2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line Replaces Elantra GT Sport

For the 2019 model year, Hyundai decided to drop the Elantra GT Sport from the range in order to make room for the Elantra GT N Line. The U.S. equivalent to the i30 N Line in Europe and South Korea, this compact hatchback has 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (265 Nm) to offer from a displacement of 1.6 liters.
The T-GDi is just the tip of the iceberg. Customers can opt for either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT, and pricing starts at $23,300 for the stick shift. The dual-clutch transmission levels up to $24,400 excluding $885 for destination and delivery.
Introduced at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the Elantra GT N Line can be optioned with a panoramic sunroof. As part of the Style Package, lesser models can be upgraded to leather upholstery for the seats.
The cosmetic changes are obvious, although the N Line is different in many areas from the i30 N and Veloster N. Sporting touches include the N Line-branded steering wheel, seats, gearshift knob, and black-painted mirror caps.
Beyond the visual tweaks, the steering and shock absorbers have been calibrated for a sportier driving experience. Stiffer mounts for the transmission and engine are also included, along with a thicker anti-roll bar and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 225/40 rubber wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels.
“Hyundai N models satisfy the needs of performance-oriented enthusiasts with exclusive, custom-tuned powertrain and chassis applications,” explained Thomas Schemera, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Group’s product planning and strategy division. “N Line is designed for those buyers craving N’s sporty styling cues coupled with performance-tuned suspension upgrades, all at compelling price points.”
The Elantra GT N Line also happens to be one of the safest models in the segment, with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarding it the Top Safety Pick accolade. SmartSense features include Driver Attention Warning, lane keep assist, high beam assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Smart Cruise Control with start/stop capability.
Tech-savvy customers will be pleased with the AVN 5.0 infotainment system, which offers Blue Link Connected Car System and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. If you so wish, the Elantra GT N Line can even be had with a wireless charging pad.
