autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line Replaces Elantra GT Sport

15 Jan 2019, 15:34 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
For the 2019 model year, Hyundai decided to drop the Elantra GT Sport from the range in order to make room for the Elantra GT N Line. The U.S. equivalent to the i30 N Line in Europe and South Korea, this compact hatchback has 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (265 Nm) to offer from a displacement of 1.6 liters.
24 photos
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line
The T-GDi is just the tip of the iceberg. Customers can opt for either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT, and pricing starts at $23,300 for the stick shift. The dual-clutch transmission levels up to $24,400 excluding $885 for destination and delivery.

Introduced at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the Elantra GT N Line can be optioned with a panoramic sunroof. As part of the Style Package, lesser models can be upgraded to leather upholstery for the seats.

The cosmetic changes are obvious, although the N Line is different in many areas from the i30 N and Veloster N. Sporting touches include the N Line-branded steering wheel, seats, gearshift knob, and black-painted mirror caps.

Beyond the visual tweaks, the steering and shock absorbers have been calibrated for a sportier driving experience. Stiffer mounts for the transmission and engine are also included, along with a thicker anti-roll bar and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 225/40 rubber wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels.

“Hyundai N models satisfy the needs of performance-oriented enthusiasts with exclusive, custom-tuned powertrain and chassis applications,” explained Thomas Schemera, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Group’s product planning and strategy division. N Line is designed for those buyers craving N’s sporty styling cues coupled with performance-tuned suspension upgrades, all at compelling price points.”

The Elantra GT N Line also happens to be one of the safest models in the segment, with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarding it the Top Safety Pick accolade. SmartSense features include Driver Attention Warning, lane keep assist, high beam assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Smart Cruise Control with start/stop capability.

Tech-savvy customers will be pleased with the AVN 5.0 infotainment system, which offers Blue Link Connected Car System and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. If you so wish, the Elantra GT N Line can even be had with a wireless charging pad.
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line hatchback Hyundai Elantra GT 2019 Detroit Auto Show Hyundai
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactHYUNDAI i30 EstateHYUNDAI i30 Estate CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 