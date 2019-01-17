autoevolution
Knock Sensor Limits Engine RPM in Millions of Hyundai-Kia Cars with Bad Engine

Starting with 2015, a series of recalls have been conducted by South Korean car companies Hyundai and Kia on account of faulty engines that are some instances were known to catch fire.
As it appears, the problem is nowhere near being fixed, and what’s more some of the cars already recalled to have to problem fixed will have to get back to the dealers because of an improper handling of the issue.

On Wednesday, Hyundai announced that some of the cars whose engines were replaced in previous recalls are still in danger, as the fuel tube may not have been properly connected to the high-pressure fuel pump.

To see if that’s the case, the companies will be notifying around 170,000 of their customers they will have to make an appointment with their dealers. Included in the recall are 2011-2018 Hyundai Sonata, 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, 2011-2014 Kia Optima, 2012-2014 Kia Sorento, and 2011-2013 Kia Sportage.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. In response to these reports of malfunctioning engines dating back to 2010, Hyundai-Kia has developed a software update they call a knock sensor detection system. This update will be installed in around 3.7 million cars and will act as an engine limiter in case of impending failure.

More to the point, the sensor will “continuously monitor for symptoms that may precede an engine failure.” If it detects a malfunction, an indicator lamp and an audible chime will be activated to alert the driver, while the engine will automatically be prevented from exceeding 65 mph and 2,000 RPM.

This system was created as a means to stop the engines from malfunctioning and at the same time give drivers the means and time needed to reach the nearest Hyundai-Kia shop.

To make amends, the car group says it will offer an extended warranty to “10 years and 120,000 miles (up from 100,000 miles) for original and subsequent owners” of the affected vehicles.

More information of this recall campaign can be found at this link.
